SECTIONS
Culture US News
Print

Prominent Catholics Demand NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Excommunication Over New Abortion Law

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Drew Angerer / Getty ImagesNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By Joshua Gill
at 11:58am
Print

Catholic lay leaders demanded that Cardinal Timothy Dolan excommunicate New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for signing legislation that codified abortion as a woman’s right.

The lay leaders made their demand in response to an open letter in which New York’s Catholic bishops decried the new law, called the Reproductive Health Act, rejecting Cuomo’s claim that the law is “progress.”

Prominent Catholic laymen like author John Zmirak and editor of First Things magazine Matthew Schmitz argued the letter didn’t go far enough and that Cuomo should be denied Holy Communion.

“This is not progress. Progress will be achieved when our laws and our culture once again value and respect each unrepeatable gift of human life, from the first moment of creation to natural death,” the bishops’ letter said, according to Life Site News.

TRENDING: Watchdogs Warn that Border Wall GoFundMe Donors Are Taking a Huge Risk

A chorus of agreement with Schmitz arose from other prominent Catholics on Twitter, including journalists, academics and activists, in light of Cuomo’s history of overt support for expanding abortion access.

RELATED: The Biggest Problems with Christian Activism in a Post-Christian World

The law expands New York women’s access to abortion up to the point of fetal viability — a point that is vaguely defined and contested among medical experts. The law also stipulates that women may abort babies after 24 weeks of development in cases where “there is an absence of fetal viability, or at any time when necessary to protect a patient’s life or health.” The meaning of the word “health” is not defined within the legislation.

“We mourn the unborn infants who will lose their lives, and the many mothers and fathers who will suffer remorse and heartbreak as a result,” the bishops’ letter added.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.