Demonstrators attacked a French procession over the weekend commemorating the deaths of Catholics at the hands of French revolutionaries in the 1870s, multiple sources said.

The Diocese of Paris reportedly organized the procession on Friday, May 28, to remember the deaths of 50 hostages, including 10 members of the clergy, who were killed by anti-Catholic revolutionaries when the Commune of Paris was in control of France in 1871.

“Yesterday, in Paris, Catholics were attacked by violent individuals on the sidelines of a procession,” French Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin tweeted.

“The freedom of worship must be able to be exercised in all serenity in our country.

“Thoughts for the Catholics of France.”

WARNING: One of the following images contains graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing:

The French outlet Le Figaro reported that far-left activists attacked the procession, leaving one man hospitalized.

A protest had also been planned to celebrate the Commune of Paris, and Le Figaro reported that the Catholic procession was met with hostility, whistling and anger.

Far-left activists attacked a Catholic procession organized by the Diocese of Paris to remember the priests who were killed on 28 May 1871 by socialist radicals. The secular media is silent on the attack, which took place in Paris. pic.twitter.com/elXwdDSKjs — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) May 30, 2021

“An authorized procession organized by the @dioceseparis was violently attacked by far-left activists in the middle of Paris,” French priest Abbé Grosjean tweeted.

“Catholics also have the right to live in safety.”

Une procession organisée par le diocèse de #Paris pour les martyrs de la #Commune a été attaquée par l’extrême gauche : avec les #islamogauchistes, plus personne ne peut être en paix en France ! pic.twitter.com/ez60KCU6iW — Gilbert Collard (@GilbertCollard) May 30, 2021

Hier soir, une procession (légale) organisée par @dioceseparis refaisait le chemin parcouru par des dizaines de prêtres, religieux et laïcs tués en haine de la foi pendant la Commune. Elle a été attaquée par quelques excités de l’extrême-gauche qui se la jouent petit Blanqui. pic.twitter.com/wt4eflCky8 — Jean-Pierre Denis (@jeanpierredenis) May 30, 2021

Dès la fin manif pour la #CommunedeParis et alors que tous sont attablés aux terrasses, une procession pour leurs martyrs de la Commune passe devant le Pere Lachaise. Violents heurts et gazage pic.twitter.com/ywecoBkMHl — VisioMedia Press (@VisioMediaPress) May 29, 2021

