Catholics Violently Attacked by 'Far-Left Activists' While Commemorating Victims of Religious Persecution

Mary Margaret Olohan May 31, 2021 at 8:26am

Demonstrators attacked a French procession over the weekend commemorating the deaths of Catholics at the hands of French revolutionaries in the 1870s, multiple sources said.

The Diocese of Paris reportedly organized the procession on Friday, May 28, to remember the deaths of 50 hostages, including 10 members of the clergy, who were killed by anti-Catholic revolutionaries when the Commune of Paris was in control of France in 1871.

“Yesterday, in Paris, Catholics were attacked by violent individuals on the sidelines of a procession,” French Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin tweeted.

“The freedom of worship must be able to be exercised in all serenity in our country.

“Thoughts for the Catholics of France.”

WARNING: One of the following images contains graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing:

The French outlet Le Figaro reported that far-left activists attacked the procession, leaving one man hospitalized.

A protest had also been planned to celebrate the Commune of Paris, and Le Figaro reported that the Catholic procession was met with hostility, whistling and anger.

An authorized procession organized by the @dioceseparis was violently attacked by far-left activists in the middle of Paris,” French priest Abbé Grosjean tweeted.

“Catholics also have the right to live in safety.”

