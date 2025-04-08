Cattle Rancher Explains How Trump's Tariffs Address Major Problems: 'It Will Be a Great Time for Our Industry'

Despite the legacy media’s harsh criticism of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, many American industries are praising the welcome change they hope it will bring.

Look no further than the beef industry.

In a recent segment of “The Big Money Show,” Fox News reporter Kelly Saberi interviewed Illinois cattle farmer Alan Adams.

At one point, Saberi asked Adams what country he’s never been able to sell beef to.

“The European community has been a big market that we’d love to get to, and certainly Australia is another one that sells a lot of beef here in the United States, but we don’t get to sell to them,” Adams said.

Saberi then asked how the Trump tariffs would be a “game changer” for the cattle industry.

“We’re happy that the president finally singled us out and said that we do need to increase our beef sales to other countries, and that he’s going to try and make an effort to do that. So … it’ll be a great time for our industry if we can sell more, and have a better market and higher prices.”

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association has also praised the tariffs.

Ethan Lane, NCBA senior vice president of government affairs, issued a statement after attending Trump’s “Liberation Day” speech at the White House on April 2.

“For too long, America’s family farmers and ranchers have been mistreated by certain trading partners around the world,” Lane’s statement read.

“President Trump is taking action to address numerous trade barriers that prevent consumers overseas from enjoying high-quality, wholesome American beef. NCBA will continue engaging with the White House to ensure fair treatment for America’s cattle producers around the world and optimize opportunities for exports abroad,” the statement read.

The statement continued to list which countries have most unfairly treated the American cattle industry.

Australia, which Adams mentioned in his Fox News interview, has reportedly sold $29 billion of beef to Americans, while the U.S. hasn’t sold $1 — due to Australia’s “non-scientific barriers.”

Vietnam, which places a 30 percent tariff on U.S. beef, reportedly does not levy such tariffs on Australia.

Thailand places a 50 percent tariff on U.S. beef.

And despite Brazil and Paraguay’s cattle having a history of dangerous foot-and-mouth disease, the Biden administration continued welcoming those countries’ beef products in the U.S.

The European Union also makes fair trade nearly impossible, with its non-scientific “Green Deal” restrictions on American beef, according to the NCBA.

