If you truly understand Islam, then it should come as no surprise to you that Democratic Michigan Senate nominee Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed is a full-fledged, unrepentant master of taqiyya, which is more commonly known as lying.

El-Sayed, an avid Islamist if ever there was one, unintentionally revealed this about himself during an appearance this Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Early in the discussion, interviewer Kristen Welker broached accusations from Republicans that El-Sayed’s family has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

“Can you set the record straight about whether you or your family have any ties to the Muslim Brotherhood?” Welker bluntly asked him.

“Can you set the record straight about whether you or your family have any ties to the Muslim Brotherhood?” Abdul El-Sayed: No. “No, you don’t have any ties?” El-Sayed: No “And your family doesn’t?” El-Sayed: No https://t.co/ZJhAxfzOOe — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) October 11, 2026

“No,” El-Sayed initially replied, lying through his teeth.

“No, you don’t have any ties?” Welker pressed.

“No,” El-Sayed insisted, doubling down on his taqiyya.

“And your family doesn’t?” Welker asked once more, giving him a final chance to tell the truth.

“No,” he shamelessly replied.

El-Sayed was lying, of course, and the proof can easily be seen on X, formerly known as Twitter.

His half-sister, University of Chicago assistant professor Eman Abdelhadi, has a history of boasting about their family’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, as reported by the Washington Free Beacon.

“My family has long been MB,” she eagerly boasted on June 24, 2012, which was reportedly only days after Egypt elected a top Muslim Brotherhood figure as their president.

@omarkamel 🙁 🙁 shit. My family has long been MB, but I’ve always felt that it has navigated the political sphere poorly/destructively. — Eman Abdelhadi (@emanabdelhadi) June 24, 2012

“I have had family jailed for being a part of it,” she added in a separate X post published on July 3, 2013. “Praying for all my family that supports the #MB in Egypt. Lie low, stay safe.”

But there’s even more evidence linking El-Sayed to the Muslim Brotherhood.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, his mother, Fatten Elkomy, once worked for the Islamic American Relief Agency, which was named a specially designated terrorist organization in 2004 “for providing financial and logistical support to terrorist groups including al-Qaeda and Hamas.”

Hamas is an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood.

There’s also this: “Court documents filed by U.S. officials named Elkomy more than a dozen times in connection with the cash transfers” between the Islamic American Relief Agency, al-Qaeda, and Hamas, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Now remember, these findings are coming out less than a month after the 25th anniversary of the horrific Sept. 11 terror attacks — attacks that El-Sayed previously downplayed with a post published to X on Sept. 11, 2021.

Do you believe El-Sayed's claims of no ties to the Muslim Brotherhood? Yes, I believe him No, I don't believe him Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, I believe him 0% (0 votes) No, I don't believe him 100% (423 votes)

“Today, I mourn the 3K lives, 6K injuries, & infrastructural devastation in NYC, perpetuated ignorantly in the name of my faith,” the since-deleted post read. “Tomorrow, I’ll mourn ~1M lives, millions of injuries, & infrastructural devastation in 3 countries, perpetuated ignorantly in the name of my country.”

Tell us how you really feel, Abdulrahman!

If you care even an iota about America and the truth, it’s clear that voting for El-Sayed could never be the right option.

Not only is the guy a shameless, unrepentant liar, but he’s also someone who’s more worried about so-called Islamophobia than about the scourge of radical Islamic terrorism that his own family has actively supported.

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