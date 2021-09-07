Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci has assured Americans he has their best interests in mind. However, a new report calls his credibility into serious doubt.

The Intercept reported it obtained 900 pages of documents describing the work of U.S.-based health organization EcoHealth Alliance.

The documents reportedly included a grant proposal funded by the NIAID to research bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

Remember the early months of 2020, when we were told the coronavirus originated from a bat in Wuhan, China? That is the very coronavirus, of course, that proceeded to shut down the entire world for the next year-plus.

Now we have reports alleging that the United States used federal money to fund research on bat coronaviruses in the very city where the infamous COVID-19 coronavirus originated.

If this sounds suspicious, that’s because it is.

Fauci himself knows how suspicious this all is. That’s why he tried to quell concerns by saying in July the NIAID did not fund so-called “gain-of-function” coronavirus research in Wuhan.

According to the New York Post, Fauci admitted in a May 2021 congressional hearing that the National Institutes of Health approved $600,000 to the Wuhan Institute of Virology “to study whether bat coronaviruses could be transmitted to humans.”

“But Fauci emphatically denied that the money went toward so-called ‘gain of function’ research, which he described as ‘taking a virus that could infect humans and making it either more transmissible and/or pathogenic for humans,'” the outlet reported.

In a Twitter thread, the Rutgers University Board of Governors professor of chemistry and chemical biology, Richard H. Ebright, said this characterization of the funding provided by the NIH is simply dishonest.

“The materials confirm the grants supported the construction — in Wuhan — of novel chimeric SARS-related coronaviruses that combined a spike gene from one coronavirus with genetic information from another coronavirus, and confirmed the resulting viruses could infect human cells,” Ebright wrote.

“The materials reveal that the resulting novel, laboratory-generated SARS-related coronaviruses also could infect mice engineered to display human receptors on cells (‘humanized mice’).”

The materials reveal that the resulting novel, laboratory-generated SARS-related coronaviruses also could infect mice engineered to display human receptors on cells (“humanized mice”). — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) September 7, 2021

Indeed, The Intercept reported coronavirus research was performed on “humanized mice” at the biosafety level 3 lab at the Wuhan University Center for Animal Experiment.

That research took place under one of the grants funded by the NIH titled “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence.” EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak was heavily involved in the research performed under this grant, according to the documents.

Constructing viruses that can infect “humanized” cells in mice sure seems to fit Fauci’s stated definition of gain-of-function research. Ebright said the documents are enough to prove Facui lied about federal funds not being used for such research.

“The documents make it clear that assertions by the NIH Director, Francis Collins, and the NIAID Director, Anthony Fauci, that the NIH did not support gain-of-function research or potential pandemic pathogen enhancement at WIV are untruthful,” he wrote in the final tweet of his thread.

The documents make it clear that assertions by the NIH Director, Francis Collins, and the NIAID Director, Anthony Fauci, that the NIH did not support gain-of-function research or potential pandemic pathogen enhancement at WIV are untruthful. — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) September 7, 2021

According to Sections 1621 and 1001 of the U.S. Code, anyone who willfully lies in a congressional hearing, whether or not they have taken oath, is subject to a prison sentence of up to five years.

In all likelihood, the left will come up with more reasons to excuse Fauci for his probable crimes. But by the letter of the law and according to these documents, Fauci ought to be staring down a prison sentence.

