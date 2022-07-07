Caught on Video: Biden Bizarrely Imitates a Fish as He Looks at Someone in Crowd

It has been 17 months since Joe Biden’s dumpster-fire presidency began, and he continues to top himself in making humiliating gaffes and having bizarre reactions that call into question whether he’s mentally fit to lead.

On Wednesday, the 79-year-old career politician appeared to imitate a fish during an encounter after a speech on the economy in Cleveland.

Biden looked at someone in the crowd after his speech and started imitating a fish pic.twitter.com/PXe85clTbs — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 6, 2022

It’s unclear why he was making such an odd facial motion, but numerous Twitter users mocked Biden’s antics.

Some questioned his mental health.

DEMENTIA! I said it during the election and the left exploded with their “reasons”. When will the Dems recognize that their leadership are crazies, well-spoken, with manicured resumes, but crazies? — Freedom678 (@100asaco) July 7, 2022

Others said Biden’s peculiar gesture reminded them of an alarming spasm committed by two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Looks very similar to when Hillary had her misfire! — bhinlr (@bhinlr) July 6, 2022

In July 2016, Clinton made a jerking movement of her head that appeared to resemble a seizure, generating worldwide headlines and concerns about her health.







Like the rest of us, Biden makes mistakes. However, the sheer volume of cringeworthy blunders he produces in any given week is truly mind-boggling.

It appears Pres. Biden was stationary when he fell off his bike this morning.pic.twitter.com/4Eg83HJnl6 — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) June 18, 2022

They also add further credence to mounting speculation that he is unfit to remain the leader of the free world. There’s just too much at stake right now.

Joe Biden just fell 3 times in a row trying to go up the stairs to Air Force One pic.twitter.com/gTUTckUH32 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 19, 2021

Fox News host Steve Hilton best summed up this presidency when he tweeted: “Biden truly is an amazing combination: corrupt, senile, incompetent, authoritarian, weak, dishonest, divisive, captured by the far left, controlled by his aides…yet he still stubbornly insists on carrying on despite the glaringly obvious catastrophe of his presidency.”

Biden truly is an amazing combination: corrupt, senile, incompetent, authoritarian, weak, dishonest, divisive, captured by the far left, controlled by his aides…yet he still stubbornly insists on carrying on despite the glaringly obvious catastrophe of his presidency. — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) July 6, 2022

As Week 76 of Biden’s disastrous tenure unfolds, it’s unclear what the following days and months hold.

However, the one thing you can count on is more epic gaffes and odd moments that undermine the authority and credibility of the United States.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.