Cause of 30-Year-Old Golfer Grayson Murray's Tragic Death Has Been Revealed - 'It's a Nightmare'
The golf world has been mourning after the death of pro golfer Grayson Murray on Saturday.
Details had initially been scarce, but more light has been shed on the tragic situation since.
When reports first surfaced of Murray’s passing, no details were given as to why the otherwise seemingly healthy Murray died abruptly.
Today, Murray’s family shed some further details about the PGA pro, including the cause of death.
The statement from Eric and Terry Murray — Grayson’s parents — was shared by the PGA Tour, revealing that Murray had taken his own life.
“We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone,” the parents wrote. “It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world.
“It’s a nightmare.
“We have so many questions that have no answers.
“But one.
“Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed.
“We would like to thank the PGA TOUR and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now.
“Please respect our privacy as we work through this incredible tragedy, and please honor Grayson by being kind to one another. If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else.”
The statement did not provide any further details on how Murray had taken his own life.
According to ESPN, Murray withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday.
At the time, the Tour had attributed the withdrawal to an undisclosed illness.
Murray previously disclosed that he has struggled with alcohol.
As ESPN pointed out, Murray attributed a marked improvement on the golf course to ditching the alcohol.
“It took me a long time to get to this point,” Murray said in January after winning the Sony Open in Hawaii. “That was seven years ago, over seven years ago. I’m a different man now. I would not be in this position right now today if I didn’t put that drink down eight months ago.”
Sunday, Murray’s peers on the PGA Tour wore a black ribbon — a nod to Murray’s beloved Carolina Hurricanes — to honor him.
Players are wearing red and black ribbons on Sunday at the @CSChallengeFW to honor Grayson Murray.
Murray wore the colors of his hometown Carolina Hurricanes, when competing on Sundays.
His family requested that ribbons with the same colors be worn Sunday. ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/zS3V0pwW0N
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 26, 2024
If you or anyone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis or suicidal thoughts, please call the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the United States at 988. Or please visit 988lifeline.org.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.