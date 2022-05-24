Share
Cause of Death Revealed for 3 Americans Who Mysteriously Died in Their Rooms at Bahamas Resort: Report

 By Jack Davis  May 24, 2022 at 8:07am
Three Americans who died under mysterious circumstances at a Bahamas resort died due to carbon monoxide poisoning, according to a new report.

Michael Phillips, 68, and his wife, Robbie Phillips, 65, of Tennessee and Vincent Chiarella, 64, of Florida were found dead in their villas at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on May 6. Donnis Chiarella, Vicent’s wife, was found ill but alive.

Autopsy and toxicology reports have been completed, according to the Nassau Guardian.

The medical examiner ruled that all three died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the New York Post. No further information was released.

Leaks from the air conditioning and the water heater have been investigated for possible links to the deaths of the tourists.

The families of the dead tourists have demanded a second autopsy, the country’s Minister of Health and Wellness has said.

“There’s still some investigations ongoing at the Sandals resort. We also have the pathologists in-country who have done their job and samples were sent to a very reliable lab in the United States,” Dr. Michael Darville said.

None of the dead showed signs of trauma, and foul play has never been suspected in the deaths.

Austin Chiarella said his parents were celebrating their anniversary at the resort, according to ABC.

He has said his mother, Donnis, “woke up, and my dad was laying there on the floor, and she couldn’t move.”

“Her legs and arms was swollen, and she couldn’t move, and she screamed to get someone to come in the door,” he said.

Donnis Chiarella had felt ill the night before the incident, then “thought she was alright” after visiting a clinic, he said.

Paul Rolle, Commissioner of Police for the Bahamas, said that the Phillips couple also had both felt ill, according to USA Today.

“They were all treated at different times, and they ate at different places,” Rolle said.

Donnis Chiarella has since been discharged from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami, according to Fox News.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
