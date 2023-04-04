Parler Share
Lifestyle & Human Interest
News

Cause of Death Revealed for Fleetwood Mac Star Christine McVie: Report

 By Johnathan Jones  April 4, 2023 at 11:35am
Fleetwood Mac singer and keyboardist Christine McVie suffered from a stroke and was also diagnosed with cancer when she died last year at age 79.

Days after Thanksgiving, the music world was stunned to learn the singer of the iconic band had died following an illness.

According to People magazine, she suffered an ischemic stroke on Nov. 30. A secondary cause of death was listed as cancer that had spread, but its origin was unknown.

According to the Mayo Clinic, an ischemic stroke occurs “when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients.”

When someone suffers an ischemic stroke, brain cells begin to die “in minutes.”

Such strokes are often caused by a blocked artery or the bursting of a blood vessel.

The report also stated a “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin” contributed to McVie’s death as a secondary cause — meaning the cancer was considered terminal.

In an Instagram post on the day of McVie’s death, her family stated she had died “peacefully.”

“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death,” a post on her account said. “She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness.”

The post added McVie was with those she loved and asked for privacy.

“She was in the company of her family,” the post added. “We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

While Fleetwood Mac’s most prominent female vocalist was Stevie Nicks, McVie led several songs that live on after her death.

The band’s hits “Hold Me,” “Little Lies” and “Everywhere” were each sung by McVie.

Nicks honored McVie as her “best friend” in a handwritten note she posted to Instagram on the date of the singer’s death.

 

McVie was born in the United Kingdom in 1943.

Conversation