Share
News
A sign for Camp Lejeune is displayed outside the main gate to Camp Lejeune Marine Base near Jacksonville, North Carolina.
A sign for Camp Lejeune is displayed outside the main gate to Camp Lejeune Marine Base near Jacksonville, North Carolina. (Allen G. Breed - File / AP)

Cause of Death Revealed for Three Marines Found Dead Near Camp Lejeune

 By Michael Austin  July 27, 2023 at 7:37am
Share

Three U.S. Marines were found dead at a North Carolina gas station on Sunday.

Officers from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office discovered the men inside a car parked just outside the station.

All three had reportedly died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Fox News.

Their names were Tanner J. Kaltenberge, 19; Merax C. Dockery, 23; and Ivan R. Garcia, 23.

All of them were lance corporals in the Marines.

Trending:
WH Press Sec Has Most Absurd Response When Asked About Biden Going After Home Appliances

Sheriff Alan Cutler released a statement regarding the incident on Wednesday.

“I am saddened by the timeless and tragic death of these three young men, who served our country honorably,” Cutler said, according to Fox.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with their families and colleagues during this time.”

Do you think authorities will find out the truth about what happened?

According to The New York Times reporting on the incident, Sgt. Chester Ward of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office claimed the three men “did not appear to have died by suicide.”

The Marines were motor vehicle operators stationed out of the military base Camp Lejeune, which is located roughly an hour away from where the bodies were found.

Camp Lejeune commanding general Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams offered his condolences to the family via a statement, according to the Times.

“Our focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted by their tragic loss, as they navigate this extremely difficult time,” McWilliams said.

Many reacted to the news on social media, sharing their perspective on the strange deaths.

Related:
Body Found at State Capitol a Day After Another Was Found in the Same Vicinity

“People have driven older cars as long as they have existed. Why would you stop to sleep that close to base?” one Twitter user wrote regarding the story.

“As a local, it’s another 50 minutes or so from where they were to get there,” another user claimed.

“This news serves as a stark reminder for everyone to ensure the proper maintenance of vehicles and to be vigilant about carbon monoxide sources in closed spaces,” another user wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Cause of Death Revealed for Three Marines Found Dead Near Camp Lejeune
'Sound of Freedom' to Get Major Boost at Box Office After Studio Reveals Huge Plan for Film
Report Reveals Why Melania Trump Has Retreated from the Public Eye
Rush Limbaugh's $155 Million Oceanfront Estate Being Demolished by New Billionaire Owner
'Sound of Freedom' Slays Yet Another Big-Budget Film at Box Office During Miracle Run
See more...

Conversation