CBP Supervisor Faces Prison Because of Who They Found in His Home

On Wednesday, the Department of Justice announced a shocking arrest of a top Customs and Border Patrol officer.

According to the Department of Justice, a CBP officer in Texas was arrested after authorities discovered that he had been harboring an illegal immigrant in his own home.

Andres Wilkinson, 52, was allegedly in a romantic relationship with an illegal immigrant, whom he was letting stay at his home.

Authorities alleged that Wilkinson was fully aware of her immigration status, but continued the romantic pursuit.

Court filings said that the woman first entered the United States in August 2023 on a nonimmigrant visa.

Prosecutors alleged she remained in the country after her authorized stay expired.

According to the charges, law enforcement began monitoring Wilkinson’s home in June 2025. The surveillance continued through November of that year.

During that period, investigators said they observed the woman living at the residence with Wilkinson and her minor child. Court documents also claimed she was seen using vehicles registered in Wilkinson’s name.

In February, authorities interviewed the woman, according to court records. The criminal complaint alleged she told investigators she had been living with Wilkinson since August 2024.

Prosecutors further contended that Wilkinson provided a range of financial support. The filing listed housing, access to credit cards, help with expenses, and use of a vehicle registered to him.

The complaint also claimed Wilkinson knowingly drove her through U.S. Border Patrol checkpoints and traveled with her to San Antonio.

Messages reviewed by investigators are said to indicate that both she and her child were living with him.

Fox News, citing court documents, reported that the immigrant’s name is Elva Edith Garcia-Vallejo.

Garcia-Vallejo initially moved to the United States to live with her husband in the border city of Laredo. He filed paperwork seeking legal residency on her behalf, but later canceled that application in April 2025.

According to the complaint, CBP investigators learned from a law enforcement database on May 14, 2025, saying that Garcia-Vallejo is Wilkinson’s niece. Prosecutors said she is listed as the “daughter” of a man Wilkinson identified as his brother during a 2023 background check.

Wilkinson was hired by CBP in 2001, where he has been for 25 years. In 2021, he was promoted to supervisor, which included responsibilities like “overseeing the enforcement of customs and immigration laws,” per the DOJ.

If convicted, Wilkinson faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of up to $250,000.

