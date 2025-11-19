Share
Commentary
CBS and '60 Minutes' were criticized for exploiting the parents of children killed in school shootings. (Screenshot via @60Minutes on X)

CBS and '60 Minutes' Get Slammed for Exploiting Parents of School Shooting Victims in Upcoming Segment

 By Samuel Short  November 19, 2025 at 6:46am
CBS News and “60 Minutes” intend to use dead children as a tool in their leftist anti-gun crusade while ignoring countless slain victims that run counter to their narrative.

On Sunday, the “60 Minutes” account on social media platform X posted a preview of their upcoming special, featuring Anderson Cooper interviewing parents and filming inside the bedrooms of children killed in school shootings who never came home.

Cooper, mentioning the team behind this project, explained, “They visited the empty rooms left behind by children killed in school shootings.”

The trailer features Cooper speaking to the parents of Hallie Scruggs, a 9-year-old girl killed at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2023 by a leftist “transgender” individual.

“All these physical things are tangible ways of reminding me she was real, she was here. She lived with us,” Jada Scruggs told Cooper from her late daughter’s room.

This is a heartbreaking moment, as anyone with an ounce of empathy can identify with the grief and sorrow these parents have felt and are still feeling.

That said, CBS and “60 Minutes” aren’t here to memorialize these children and help those families cope with the loss of their little ones. This segment is just leftist propaganda that exploits children to promote an anti-Second Amendment agenda.

If the network really cared about innocent children taken from their parents too soon, there is unfortunately no shortage of them as a consequence of illegal immigration.

One X user was quick to point this out, noting children like Mora Gretey, Jocelyn Nungaray, and Ivory Smith have been lost.

Gretey was killed last week by an illegal immigrant driving a pickup truck in Boise, Idaho, according to Townhall.

Nungaray was sexually assaulted and killed in North Texas in June 2024. Two illegal immigrants from Venezuela were charged with her death, as the New York Post reported in June 2024.

Fox reported that Smith was killed by another illegal immigrant from Venezuela who was drunk driving in December 2024.

Their parents miss them and think about them every day. They are also heartbroken. The difference being this would run counter to the left’s insane stance on immigration — essentially advocating for an open border — if these stories were covered.

Another user noted the real message behind the special.

“The only _ and entire _ purpose of a story like this is anti-gun advocacy,” he wrote.

A third user replied that audiences already knew why CBS chose these parents, rather than the families of the aforementioned girls and countless others.

“Why not choose children killed by illegal aliens? We know why,” the user told “60 Minutes.”

If this network had any decency, executives would scrap this entire project.

Share
