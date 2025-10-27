CBS Anchor Challenges Top Democrat During Dramatic Segment, Sparking Fear from Liberals

Whatever one may think of Bari Weiss — and there’s a lot to say about her — the new CBS News editor-in-chief, at the very least, appears to have liberals panicking.

After being installed into her lofty post in October, Weiss has gone out of her way to shake things up at the longtime-liberal news network.

Just a month into her new tenure, reports have already cropped up that she wants to import Fox News anchor Brett Baier and CNN’s star conservative pundit Scott Jennings to the network.

Those would be big gets for Weiss (and big losses for Fox and CNN, respectively), but it’s clear the CBS News editor in chief isn’t waiting for a big free agent pickup to leave her mark on the network.

Or, at least that’s what the panicking left would have you believe.

On Sunday, Margaret Brennan — no fan of Trump’s, mind you — hosted her usual “Face the Nation” program, where she spoke with House minority leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat.

Jeffries was on to do his usual song and dance about how Republicans are bad, they’re the reason the ongoing government shutdown doesn’t seem to have an end date, and that Democrats are the beacons of virtue this country so desperately needs.

But Brennan wasn’t buying that rhetoric.

“I want to ask you about something you said,” Brennan said to Jeffries, per transcripts. “You said, Democrats — there are no election deniers on our side of the aisle, you said that back in January.

“But recently, you’ve been using the term ‘rigged elections’ in reference to the upcoming midterms. Democrats were appalled when President Trump used language like that. How do you justify using that now? Doesn’t that undermine faith for voters you need to show up?”

Good question, Marge. Temu Obama’s response?

“No, I’ve been using that term in the context of Donald Trump’s unprecedented effort to gerrymander congressional maps in a partisan fashion all across the country in order to rig the midterm elections and deny the ability of the American people to actually decide who should be in the majority as it relates to the House of Representatives –,” Jeffries said, before Brennan had to interject with a dose of truth.

“– You know Democrats are also going through … through gerrymandering and redistricting,” Brennan said.

“No, no, no,” Jeffries began, before pivoting to, “Well …”

“Well, Democrats are going to push back aggressively to make sure that we have fair maps across the country, not partisan gerrymandering, which Republicans have initiated in state after state after state.”

That benign bit of actual journalisming from Brennan set off the klaxons on the left.

Below, you’ll see multiple clips of the interaction in question, and take note of the hand-wringing captions (and responses) accompanying them:

get a load of this line of questioning from CBS’s Margaret Brennan to Hakeem Jeffries aimed at bothsidesing election denial and gerrymandering pic.twitter.com/LACspOOYX3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2025

Scary. After Bari Weiss’s takeover of CBS, Margaret Brennan sounds like a Newsmax host in this interview with Hakeem Jeffries. pic.twitter.com/C4gnUkgzOV — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) October 26, 2025

Was Margaret Brennan trying to cater to new CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss? https://t.co/s6PJBIxDBj — TV Insider (@TVInsider) October 27, 2025

“Get a load of this line of questioning,” “Scary,” and “sounds like a Newsmax host”?

If this is the outsized response to a CBS News anchor simply asking a logical follow-up question of a deeply flawed politician, imagine the response we’ll see should Weiss successfully poach a Baier or Jennings.

