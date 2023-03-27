CBS Anchor Literally Laughs at Biden Spokesman When He Offers Excuse for Joe Appearing in TikTok Video

Nineteenth-century English essayist William Hazlitt once famously said: “The only vice that cannot be forgiven is hypocrisy. The repentance of a hypocrite is itself hypocrisy.”

CBS, by virtue of being an entrenched arm of the establishment media, will always forgive President Joe Biden for his endless examples of hypocrisy.

But a recent example of Biden’s hypocrisy was so blatantly flagrant that one CBS anchor couldn’t help but laugh out loud while walking that path to forgiveness.

On Sunday’s episode of “Face the Nation,” host Margaret Brennan interviewed National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby, and the conversation eventually shifted to that of TikTok and Biden’s bungling, hypocritical appearance on the polarizing app.

“We showed a video in the last segment of the president on TikTok, from the video shot by a celebrity inside the White House,” Brennan told Kirby, pressing the latter on the national security dangers the app purportedly presents. Those dangers necessitated a congressional hearing on Thursday over the murky future of the social media app.

You can see just two such examples of Biden utilizing TikTok literally inside the White House for nothing more than celebrity clout:

Brennan pressed on, wondering what Biden’s response was to the fact that the app, understandably, is banned on so many government devices due to security concerns… and yet those security concerns mysteriously vanish if the app’s wielder has a few Billboard music awards?

“So for the 150 million Americans who still use this app, how do you say to them, ‘Sorry, we’re going to take it away?'” Brennan asked.

Just as Kirby was beginning to spin a response, Brennan jumped back in to add that the optics of it all “looks… hypocritical.”

“It’s not on government devices,” Kirby said. “We do have legitimate national security concerns…”

But before Kirby, you could hear an audible laugh from Brennan at the absurdity of the “government devices” retort.

“It was filmed on government property,” Brennan said, stifling her audible chuckle.

And, to be clear, she’s correct. So how would Kirby get himself out of this one?

“We… have legitimate national security concerns,” a suddenly meek Kirby said. He clarified that they were “security concerns over TikTok.”

Of course, to buttress the fact that this was, in fact, establishment CBS, Brennan did throw Kirby a bone by mentioning that “it’s a useful political platform.”

If Brennan means that TikTok is useful for exposing the gross, blatant hypocrisy on display up and down the Biden administration?

She’s spot on with that.

