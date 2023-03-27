Parler Share
Commentary

CBS Anchor Literally Laughs at Biden Spokesman When He Offers Excuse for Joe Appearing in TikTok Video

 By Bryan Chai  March 27, 2023 at 2:37pm
Parler Share

Nineteenth-century English essayist William Hazlitt once famously said: “The only vice that cannot be forgiven is hypocrisy. The repentance of a hypocrite is itself hypocrisy.”

CBS, by virtue of being an entrenched arm of the establishment media, will always forgive President Joe Biden for his endless examples of hypocrisy.

But a recent example of Biden’s hypocrisy was so blatantly flagrant that one CBS anchor couldn’t help but laugh out loud while walking that path to forgiveness.

On Sunday’s episode of “Face the Nation,” host Margaret Brennan interviewed National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby, and the conversation eventually shifted to that of TikTok and Biden’s bungling, hypocritical appearance on the polarizing app.

You can watch the first part of the segment below:

Trending:
3 Loud Explosions Erupt as Police Search Home of Suspect in Christian School Massacre


“We showed a video in the last segment of the president on TikTok, from the video shot by a celebrity inside the White House,” Brennan told Kirby, pressing the latter on the national security dangers the app purportedly presents. Those dangers necessitated a congressional hearing on Thursday over the murky future of the social media app.

You can see just two such examples of Biden utilizing TikTok literally inside the White House for nothing more than celebrity clout:

@niallhoran Couldn’t celebrate St. Patrick’s Day alone. #StPatricksDay ♬ Heaven – Niall Horan

@jonasbrothersEYYYY YOOOO♬ original sound – Jonas Brothers

Brennan pressed on, wondering what Biden’s response was to the fact that the app, understandably, is banned on so many government devices due to security concerns… and yet those security concerns mysteriously vanish if the app’s wielder has a few Billboard music awards?

“So for the 150 million Americans who still use this app, how do you say to them, ‘Sorry, we’re going to take it away?'” Brennan asked.

Just as Kirby was beginning to spin a response, Brennan jumped back in to add that the optics of it all “looks… hypocritical.”

Related:
Watch: Kimmel Sinks to New Low During Bizarre Defense of Chinese-Owned TikTok

“It’s not on government devices,” Kirby said. “We do have legitimate national security concerns…”

But before Kirby, you could hear an audible laugh from Brennan at the absurdity of the “government devices” retort.

“It was filmed on government property,” Brennan said, stifling her audible chuckle.

Should TikTok be banned in America?

And, to be clear, she’s correct. So how would Kirby get himself out of this one?

“We… have legitimate national security concerns,” a suddenly meek Kirby said. He clarified that they were “security concerns over TikTok.”

Of course, to buttress the fact that this was, in fact, establishment CBS, Brennan did throw Kirby a bone by mentioning that “it’s a useful political platform.”

If Brennan means that TikTok is useful for exposing the gross, blatant hypocrisy on display up and down the Biden administration?

She’s spot on with that.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




White House Quick to Blame Republicans for Slaughtering of Kids at Nashville Christian School
CBS Anchor Literally Laughs at Biden Spokesman When He Offers Excuse for Joe Appearing in TikTok Video
Jen Psaki Flamed for What She Was Doing with Hands on Her New MSNBC Show: 'This Is Painful'
Miami Uses 'Crafty' Trick Play to Spark Epic 2nd-Half Comeback and Reach First Final Four
ESPN Celebrates Women's History Month with Lia Thomas Profile - Former Opponent Goes Off on 'Spineless' Network
See more...

Conversation