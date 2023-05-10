CBS Anchor Stone-Faced When E. Jean Carroll Spills the Beans on Their Off-Camera Conversation

Gayle King of CBS News was apparently celebrating off-camera as a jury awarded former President Donald Trump to pay a woman who had accused him of rape three decades ago.

King, who often portrays herself as impartial, appeared displeased by the on-air disclosure she had been personally pleased by a partial legal victory for Trump’s accuser in civil court.

E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of raping her at a New York City department store in the 1990s.

Trump has vehemently denied the allegation.

Tuesday, a nine-person New York jury refused to find Trump liable for rape but ordered him to pay Carroll $5 million for alleged defamation and battery, The New York Times reported.

Trump vowed to appeal the ruling.

Carroll appeared on “CBS Mornings” on Wednesday to discuss the jury’s verdict and her reaction to it.

E. Jean Carroll says on ‘CBS Mornings’ that, while talking off air, Gayle King revealed first reaction was “hooray” yesterday upon hearing there was a verdict of Donald Trump being liable for sexual abuse pic.twitter.com/clIuJ9OnJG — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 10, 2023

When she was asked for her reaction to the ruling, Carroll implied King had celebrated with her during the commercial break.

“You have never wavered over these years, the jury came back — for many people — surprisingly fast,” King said as she addressed Carroll.

King added, “What did you think when you heard their decision?”

Carroll responded, “I had the exact reaction you just had before the camera came on.”

“You said when you heard it you went, ‘Hooray!’” Carroll added. “That’s how I felt inside.”

King offered only a blank stare as her CBS colleagues were silent.

Trump addressed the jury’s decision on Truth Social on Wednesday morning.

“I HAVE NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN, WHO MADE A FALSE AND TOTALLY FABRICATED ACCUSATION, IS. HOPEFULLY JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED ON APPEAL!” he wrote.

For years, Trump has maintained he has never met Carroll.

