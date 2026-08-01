CBS Announces Replacement for Tony Romo After Arrest

Despite largely garnering public support, it appears Tony Romo’s arrest has put him on thin ice with his employer.

The longtime Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS Sports football color commentator has found himself placed on leave following a highly publicized DUI arrest on July 23.

A little over a week later, CBS has placed Romo on leave, according to the Associated Press.

This will be a notable shakeup, as Romo was the lead analyst on CBS Sports’ premier NFL announce team, as he and partner Jim Nantz would call the biggest games on the network’s weekly NFL slate.

“Tony Romo is on leave from his role at CBS Sports until further notice,” CBS Sports announced, according to ESPN.

Romo, the former All-Pro quarterback for the Cowboys, will be replaced by another Texas-based former All-Pro, J.J. Watt.

Watt, a former multi-time Defensive Player of the Year and All-Pro defensive end for the Houston Texans, will take over Romo’s duties on CBS Sports’ lead NFL team, alongside Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.

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Romo was driving in Milwaukee when police pulled him over under suspicion of drinking.

From there, police claim Romo performed poorly in his field sobriety tests, prompting the eventual arrest.

However, video from TMZ of the arrest has actually swayed public sentiment in favor of Romo.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Tony Romo told cops he was on his way to meet his grandma and grandpa when he was pulled over and ultimately busted for OWI … newly released body camera footage shows. pic.twitter.com/visfkPfxGT — TMZ (@TMZ) July 29, 2026

Many observers interpreted Romo as lucid enough, and certainly not belligerent with law enforcement.

It didn’t take long for social media to be flooded with commentators who felt that Romo was being unfairly maligned.

After watching all the Romo videos, I feel like the public and the courts will side with Romo — T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) July 29, 2026

I watched the Romo arrest video and I genuinely don’t see much. I think he’s gonna get off from this lol. It’s not like he sounded absolutely cooked, he just didn’t do the breathalyzer. — Zirksee🍽️ (@Zirksee) July 29, 2026

The public sentiment doesn’t appear to mean much to CBS Sports.

Romo’s court date is set for Sept. 21. The NFL season begins Sept. 9.

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