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CBS has announced a replacement for announcer Tony Romo, who has been placed on leave after a DUI arrest last week.
CBS has announced a replacement for announcer Tony Romo, who has been placed on leave after a DUI arrest last week. (Noam Galai / Getty Images)

CBS Announces Replacement for Tony Romo After Arrest

 By Bryan Chai  July 31, 2026 at 5:09pm
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Despite largely garnering public support, it appears Tony Romo’s arrest has put him on thin ice with his employer.

The longtime Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS Sports football color commentator has found himself placed on leave following a highly publicized DUI arrest on July 23.

A little over a week later, CBS has placed Romo on leave, according to the Associated Press.

This will be a notable shakeup, as Romo was the lead analyst on CBS Sports’ premier NFL announce team, as he and partner Jim Nantz would call the biggest games on the network’s weekly NFL slate.

“Tony Romo is on leave from his role at CBS Sports until further notice,” CBS Sports announced, according to ESPN.

Romo, the former All-Pro quarterback for the Cowboys, will be replaced by another Texas-based former All-Pro, J.J. Watt.

Watt, a former multi-time Defensive Player of the Year and All-Pro defensive end for the Houston Texans, will take over Romo’s duties on CBS Sports’ lead NFL team, alongside Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.

Is CBS right to suspend Tony Romo?

Romo was driving in Milwaukee when police pulled him over under suspicion of drinking.

From there, police claim Romo performed poorly in his field sobriety tests, prompting the eventual arrest.

However, video from TMZ of the arrest has actually swayed public sentiment in favor of Romo.

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Many observers interpreted Romo as lucid enough, and certainly not belligerent with law enforcement.

It didn’t take long for social media to be flooded with commentators who felt that Romo was being unfairly maligned.

The public sentiment doesn’t appear to mean much to CBS Sports.

Romo’s court date is set for Sept. 21. The NFL season begins Sept. 9.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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