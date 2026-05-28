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Cecilia Vega, left, and Sharyn Alfonsi, center, are reportedly out at "60 Minutes," and filmmaker and former New York Times columnist Nick Bilton has been tapped to helm the show.
Cecilia Vega, left, and Sharyn Alfonsi, center, are reportedly out at "60 Minutes," and filmmaker and former New York Times columnist Nick Bilton has been tapped to helm the show. (Michael Tran - AFP / Getty Images; Marla Aufmuth / Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

CBS Axes Two Prominent Figures, Adds 'Outsider' Executive Producer in Big '60 Minutes' Shakeup

 By Jack Davis  May 28, 2026 at 2:00pm
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CBS is shaking up “60 Minutes” with sweeping changes, including a new executive producer.

Bari Weiss, the top editor at CBS, canned producer Tanya Simon, senior executive producer Draggan Mihailovich, and correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega, according to the New York Post.

Former New York Times columnist and filmmaker Nick Bilton will replace Simon.

Simon had spent more than 30 years with the program, according to The New York Times.

The Times framed the changes at “60 Minutes” as “by far the largest gamble of Ms. Weiss’s tenure” due to the show’s stature and longstanding ratings success.

Do you watch “60 Minutes”?

Alfonsi was in the news last year for a “60 Minutes” report on torture at a Salvadoran prison that Weiss held for further reporting, including a comment from the Trump administration. Alfonsi claimed that “CBS was no longer separating editorial independence from corporate interests,” the Times reported.

Bilton, 49, said that his experience making documentaries and in TV will help him run “the most important news brand in American life.”

“Look at Don Hewitt and how he came up with the idea for this,” Bilton said. “He loved documentaries, but he did not have the patience to watch two-hour-long versions of them. So he came up with ‘60 Minutes,’ which was a series of short documentaries.”

Bilton called issues from staff  “just noise,” saying it was due to changes taking place at the show.

Related:
CBS News' Bari Weiss Fired A '60 Minutes' Producer Citing 'New Approach'

Bilton said an outsider can often make changes that someone from the inside could never accomplish.

“When you take an insider and you put them inside a company, nothing changes,” Mr. Bilton said.

“I’m not saying that we’re going to change the show completely and drastically. I’m saying that there are all these approaches and ideas that we can do that I couldn’t be more excited to jump into. And I think you need that outside vision to be able to do that,” he said.

Bilton said that he wanted “60 Minutes” to be connected to, but not controlled by, the CBS News division.

“There’s incredible people at CBS News, and I think that it’s important for me to be able to tap into some of them at certain times, and vice versa,” Bilton said.

“That doesn’t mean that it’s going to become one big organization. ‘60’ will still have its independence,” he said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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