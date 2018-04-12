The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Media Watch
Print

CBS Cites Twitter Account for Anti-Gun Outrage… It Only Has 1 Follower

By Joe Simonson
April 12, 2018 at 3:23pm

Print

In the never-ending quest for clicks, news outlets depend on outrage stories to grab readers’ attention.

In the case of a recent story about a young woman sporting a “Women For Trump” t-shirt with a black handgun in her waistband, CBS found a total of three Twitter users who disapproved — with one account having only a single follower — and decided to publish an entire article about it entitled “Woman’s gun-toting ‘graduation photo’ sparks backlash online.”

The University of Tennessee Chattanooga student, Brenna Spencer, chose something unique for her graduation photo.

Check it out below:

As Brenna Spencer proudly admits, “I don’t take normal graduation photos …”

And good for her.

Personally, I’m not sure why anyone else is particularly interested in how this woman decides to commemorate her graduation, but then again, I don’t work for CBS.

As the network noted, a totally of three random individuals disapproved. One Twitter user, named “DadForChange,” said “using a gun to make a political point is irresponsible gun ownership.”

Another individual, “Jasmine Leroy,” who has a single follower on her account, thought the picture was meant to “irritate others and enhance your political point.”

Do you trust mainstream media outlets like CBS News?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

If irritating others was actually her point, I guess she succeeded.

“Hmm..heres a question, what point are you trying to make by sticking a gun in your pants, I would think you want to irritate others and enhance your political point.. Are you going to use the gun( because that’s why they were made). I’m sorry but I’m confused by your ignorance,” that user wrote.

RELATED: MSM Erupts After Sinclair Has Local Journalists Unite Against Fake News

Again, none of these accounts appear to be connected to any activist organization or politician. Instead, they can be seen at best as busybodies and at worst as a group of trolls.

In other words, the editors at CBS must have thought Tuesday was a rather slow news day.

A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. 

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: CBS News, guns, mainstream media, media bias

By: Joe Simonson on April 12, 2018 at 3:23pm

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Breaking: Rosenstein Personally Approved FBI Raid of Trump Lawyer

Chuck Ross

robert_mueller,_hillary_clinton

Mueller Investigating $150k Trump Donation from Ukrainian Who Gave Hillary $13 Million

Chris Agee

James Woods Calls Out ‘Weasel Zuckerberg’ Ahead of Congressional Hearing

Chris Agee

Mark Zuckerberg (2)

Zuckerberg Admits Facebook Is Helping Mueller’s Investigation

Scott Kelnhofer

Trump Signs Executive Order Requiring Welfare Recipients to Work

Erin Coates

ted_cruz,_mark_zuckerberg_(1)

Breaking: Cruz Delivers Sharp String of Pointed Questions to Zuckerberg

Randy DeSoto

Dershowitz: Mueller’s Setting Stage To Impeach Trump

Chris White

Donald_Trump,_Chuck_Schumer

Schumer Got Massive Payout from Facebook While Defending It from Trump

Recently Posted