CBS Is 'First Major Network' to Tackle Suppression of COVID Vax Injuries by Biden FDA

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin praised CBS for allowing him to talk about a report released in April about the dark side of the COVID vaccine.

CBS News has shifted direction during the tenure of editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, which Johnson recognized in a social media post.

“Thank you, @MajorCBS, for being one of the first voices in the legacy media willing to discuss this massive government scandal,” Johnson wrote on May 26 in a post on X, singling out Major Garrett of CBS.

Thank you, @MajorCBS, for being one of the first voices in the legacy media willing to discuss this massive government scandal. The numbers alone explain why people are demanding answers. Reported deaths per million doses in 2023:

– COVID injection: 25.5⁰

– Flu vaccine: 0.46… pic.twitter.com/gmdZIWdmir — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) May 26, 2026

“The numbers alone explain why people are demanding answers,” he wrote.

“Reported deaths per million doses in 2023: COVID injection: 25.5. Flu vaccine: 0.46. That’s a 55x higher reported death rate for the COVID injection,” Johnson continued.

Do you believe the Biden administration hid clear evidence of COVID vaccine injuries? Yes No

A login link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link to log in and vote. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (22 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Two days earlier, after appearing on Fox News, Johnson posted on X, “This is the biggest government scandal of my lifetime, and the legacy media refuses to cover it.”

This is the biggest government scandal of my lifetime, and the legacy media refuses to cover it. The FDA knew that COVID injections were causing severe adverse events, including sudden cardiac death, pulmonary infarction, and Bell’s palsy. Americans had the Right to Know, and… pic.twitter.com/Dl37JLp2Pe — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) May 24, 2026



“The FDA knew that COVID injections were causing severe adverse events, including sudden cardiac death, pulmonary infarction, and Bell’s palsy,” he wrote.

“Americans had the Right to Know, and those affected deserve justice,” he wrote.

As noted by Just the News, during the CBS show “The Takeout,” Garrett told Johnson he wanted to have “a longer conversation” with Johnson about the data he was reporting. Johnson noted that CBS was the “first major network” to report on his findings.

The vaccine injury cover-up continues… Federal health officials used a flawed algorithm they were warned was hiding COVID injection injury safety signals, and apparently they are now using it to hide all vaccine injury safety signals. This corruption must be exposed, and the… https://t.co/ULFFA6A2P9 — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) May 28, 2026

Johnson in April released a report alleging that Biden-era officials refused to follow up on concerns that identified “dozens of statistically significant safety signals for adverse events associated with the COVID-19 vaccines.”

“We’ve got a real big problem in this country about vaccine-injury deniers. Again, these vaccine injuries are real, but it’s being denied,” Johnson said in a news release.

“I’ll accuse people of being vaccine-injury deniers,” he said.

Thank you, @SecKennedy, for telling the truth about the widespread government lies and corruption during the COVID pandemic. https://t.co/Sw2YAh3SNN — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) June 1, 2026

“Nobody that pushed these things wants to admit they’re wrong. The advice they gave might have resulted in somebody’s death or permanent disability,” he continued. “That’s what we’re faced with. That’s why we have this massive vaccine- and injection-injury denying going on in this country.”

“And I can tell you, from my standpoint, I’m not giving up… I’m not caving to the ridicule and vilification,” he said.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.