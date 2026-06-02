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Sen. Ron Johnson asks questions during the confirmation hearing for Dr. Mehmet Oz before the Senate Finance Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on March 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Sen. Ron Johnson asks questions during the confirmation hearing for Dr. Mehmet Oz before the Senate Finance Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on March 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

CBS Is 'First Major Network' to Tackle Suppression of COVID Vax Injuries by Biden FDA

 By Jack Davis  June 2, 2026 at 4:18pm
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Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin praised CBS for allowing him to talk about a report released in April about the dark side of the COVID vaccine.

CBS News has shifted direction during the tenure of editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, which Johnson recognized in a social media post.

“Thank you, @MajorCBS, for being one of the first voices in the legacy media willing to discuss this massive government scandal,” Johnson wrote on May 26 in a post on X, singling out Major Garrett of CBS.

“The numbers alone explain why people are demanding answers,” he wrote.

“Reported deaths per million doses in 2023: COVID injection: 25.5. Flu vaccine: 0.46. That’s a 55x higher reported death rate for the COVID injection,” Johnson continued.

Do you believe the Biden administration hid clear evidence of COVID vaccine injuries?

Two days earlier, after appearing on Fox News, Johnson posted on X, “This is the biggest government scandal of my lifetime, and the legacy media refuses to cover it.”


“The FDA knew that COVID injections were causing severe adverse events, including sudden cardiac death, pulmonary infarction, and Bell’s palsy,” he wrote.

“Americans had the Right to Know, and those affected deserve justice,” he wrote.

As noted by Just the News, during the CBS show “The Takeout,” Garrett told Johnson he wanted to have “a longer conversation” with Johnson about the data he was reporting. Johnson noted that CBS was the “first major network” to report on his findings.

Related:
Scott Pelley Throws Tantrum After CBS Fires Him: They Wanted 'Favor with the Trump Administration'

Johnson  in April released a report alleging that Biden-era officials refused to follow up on concerns that identified “dozens of statistically significant safety signals for adverse events associated with the COVID-19 vaccines.”

“We’ve got a real big problem in this country about vaccine-injury deniers. Again, these vaccine injuries are real, but it’s being denied,” Johnson said in a news release.

“I’ll accuse people of being vaccine-injury deniers,” he said.

“Nobody that pushed these things wants to admit they’re wrong. The advice they gave might have resulted in somebody’s death or permanent disability,” he continued. “That’s what we’re faced with. That’s why we have this massive vaccine- and injection-injury denying going on in this country.”

“And I can tell you, from my standpoint, I’m not giving up… I’m not caving to the ridicule and vilification,” he said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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