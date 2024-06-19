Share
Commentary

CBS Forced to Delete Segment After Most Embarrassing Biden Reporting in History Exposed On-Air

 By Randy DeSoto  June 19, 2024 at 4:16pm
CBS News was forced to remove a video from social media platform X on Wednesday after arguing it was an example of a “cheap fake” of President Joe Biden apparently wandering off during the G7 Summit in Italy last week.

The White House has accused Republicans of creating cheap fake videos of Biden, taken out of context, to build on the narrative that he has cognitive problems.

CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes claimed such was the case with the G7 footage of Biden and other world leaders watching a skydiving demonstration.

“Outlets claimed that he was sort of just aimlessly wandering away. The clip amassed millions of views …, when actually if you widen out, you can see that he was talking to one of the members of the military that was participating in that demonstration,” she said.

The problem is the so-called “digitally altered video” CBS aired next to the actual one is exactly the same. In both, you can see that Biden is trying to talk to a paratrooper.

But he did wander off, while the other G7 leaders stuck together. Then Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni went to Biden to wrangle him up.

Can any of the original Big 3 network newscasts be trusted anymore?

CBS acknowledged its mistake in the video comparison in a later post on X, saying it had removed the earlier version.

“An earlier post was removed as it included the wrong version of a video. This version has been updated to include the correct clip and label on the edited video,” the news outlet said.

In the new video CBS shared, the paratrooper is blurred out. Further, rather than labeling it “digitally altered,” CBS called it an”edited clip.” But who did that editing? CBS?

Another example of what the White House called a cheap-fake video was when Biden appeared to freeze on stage at a Los Angeles fundraiser on Saturday. Former President Barack Obama then stepped in and led him off the stage.

Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier observed Tuesday, “There was nothing fake about former President Obama reaching over to President Biden’s wrist and kind of tugging him to go.”

The same was true when Meloni pulled Biden back to where the other world leaders were, Baier further noted.

Biden seems to be having more of these freezing moments of late.

CBS and the White House can try to spin it any way they want, but Americans can watch the raw video footage and see there’s a problem.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Conversation