CBS' Gayle King Interrupts Chuck Schumer to Deliver a Painful Truth About the Democratic Party

Pathetic figures do not always evoke sympathy. Sometimes, they simply remain pathetic.

In an interview Tuesday on “CBS Mornings,” a desperate-sounding Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York made the case for why he should remain Senate minority leader.

At one point, co-host Gayle King, who sounded unpersuaded, interrupted Schumer.

“Senator, people don’t have faith in the Democrats,” King said in a video posted to YouTube.

Indeed, a CNN poll published on Sunday showed that Democrats have hit a record-low 29 percent approval rating. [graf 18]

Of course, a stammering Schumer did not want to hear about it.

“Well, well, let me say this,” the senator replied, before continuing his train of thought.

To her credit, King helped launch Schumer’s sorry monologue earlier in the segment, when she reminded him of his current unpopularity among Democrats.

“But there are people in your own party that are saying ‘Look, it’s time for you to go.’ They no longer trust your leadership. They want somebody else in there. What do you say about that?”

Will Chuck Schumer still be Senate Minority Leader by the end of the year? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 22% (500 Votes) No: 78% (1818 Votes)

Last week, Schumer incurred the wrath of many Democrats when he supplied the requisite votes to ensure passage of a continuing resolution that averted a government shutdown.

Democrat voters and some elected officials, unhinged by their loathing of President Donald Trump, railed against Schumer’s perceived betrayal. They wanted to stick it to the president.

Thus, the longtime senator, first elected to the upper house in 1998, had to argue for his continued party leadership.

First, he extolled his talent at helping Democrats win Senate seats.

Then, dusting off 40-year-old Democrat talking points, Schumer delivered a line that not even he could possibly believe true when he characterized Republicans as the party of “rich oligarchs” who merely want tax cuts for rich people like themselves.

Moments later, King interrupted Schumer’s campaign-like talking points with her reality check about no one trusting Democrats.

Readers may view the exchange in the YouTube video below. The relevant segment began around the 6:25 mark.

Of course, the entire spectacle reminds one of the old saying that “revolutions eat their own.”

As loathsome as Schumer has proven to be over the course of his career, it now appears that not even he might survive the Democratic Party’s Communist struggle session-style purity tests and purges.

Remember, Democrat voters do not want Schumer gone because they intend to moderate their views or tactics. They want him gone because he did not satisfy their political bloodlust.

After all, earlier this month, Democrat senators voted in lockstep to keep men in women’s sports. Then, consumed by Trump Derangement Syndrome, they exhibited perhaps the most disgusting public behavior in recent history when, during the president’s joint address to Congress, they sat quietly rather than acknowledge an American freed from a Russian prison, the family members of two American females raped and murdered by illegal immigrants, or a 13-year-old brain cancer survivor.

Democrat voters want more of that woke radicalism and hateful petulance, not less.

Above all, they want to hurt Trump and his supporters. Schumer, in fact, recognized as much during his interview Tuesday, where he explained his overall goal.

“Trump’s numbers will get much lower,” the senator predicted.

Democrats have no higher purpose than that, as Schumer well knew. If he did not know it, then he would not have cited it in his appeal for considered support from Democrats.

On the whole, it was a pathetic performance, but it also revealed the depths to which modern Democrats have sunk — depths, by the way, that their abysmal approval rating might soon match.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.