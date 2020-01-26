CBS Gives Warren Another Chance To Address Angry Dad, She Digs an Even Deeper Hole

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren was given an out this week on “CBS This Morning,” just days after the embarrassment of a now-viral interaction with a fiscally responsible Iowa father infuriated over her proposed student loan forgiveness plan.

Ambushed Monday night at a campaign stop in Grimes, Iowa, the Massachusetts Democrat seemed stunned beyond substantive response when the man confronted Warren with accusations she would be slighting those who “did the right thing” investing in college funds for their children by using hundreds of billions of dollars in federal tax revenue to forgive the loans of those who did not.

Warren made no apologies in her Friday interview with Tony Dokoupil, however, doubling down on her claim that those who paid their way would receive no aid from the federal government and alleging a plan that does not work for everyone is not necessarily a bad plan.

Unsurprisingly, the not-so-Native American progressive did exactly what she does best — told a half-truth about the alleged dog days of her young adult life and condescended to those who disagree with her on policy.

“Look, we build a future going forward by making it better,” Warren said. “By that same logic, what would we have done? Not started Social Security because we didn’t start it last week for you or last month for you?”

“Think of this way: When I was growing up, I wanted to be a public school teacher. My family had no money,” she said.

Refusing to let the progressive candidate off the hook, however, Dokoupil quickly interjected, “Are you saying tough luck to these people, senator?”

“No. What I’m saying is there was a $50-a-semester option for me. I was able to go to college and become a public school teacher because America had invested in a $50-a-semester option for me,” Warren said.

“Today that’s not available,” the senator continued. “Our kids have taken on a trillion-and-a-half-dollars in student loan debt. We have got to back that up and say, ‘We’re doing better going forward.’ That we’re not going to say the next generation has to take on $2 trillion in debt.”

Of course, it is a struggle to find a single honest claim within that mess of pandering — aside from the amount of debt American college students have wracked up in recent decades.

From the manipulative conflation of her $50 tuition payments at the University of Houston with the total cost of college, to the misleading implication she needed to attend a publicly funded university in the first place, Warren does everything in her power to avoid the truth every time she opens her mouth.

What’s that? You didn’t know Warren had no need of a public university degree in the first place?

That’s right.

According to The New York Times, Warren received a full scholarship to George Washington University in Washington, D.C., thanks to her leadership on a high school debate team.

Only, Warren admittedly squandered that opportunity, however, falling in love and moving to Texas, where she would one day live her dream as a school teacher before leaving the field to raise a child — another event that Warren has not been completely honest about.

Not to mention the fact that Warren’s six-figure salary at Harvard University certainly did not improve the college debt crisis.

But enough attacks on the woman’s credibility. Let’s just get down to brass tacks.

WATCH: A father confronts Elizabeth Warren in Iowa over her student loan debt cancellation plan. “I saved all my money just to pay my student loans. Can I have my money back?” Warren callously responded “Of course not.” pic.twitter.com/miYuIf6XKs — America Rising (@AmericaRising) January 23, 2020

The quick and dirty of it is that, even if Warren wasn’t a terrible messenger for the college debt sob story, the argument that taxpayers should forgive irresponsible people’s student loans would still be nonsense.

Nobody took time out of their day to hold two generations of young adults at gunpoint and demand they wrack up more debt than they could ever dream of paying back.

These students willingly signed up to accrue obscene amounts of debt studying topics that would never see them employed and partying like third- and fourth-century Roman aristocrats.

Standing beside them, countless foolish parents also knowingly co-signed onto that debt.

And let me tell you, as a student finishing an undergraduate’s degree at a public college, one whose parent refused to co-sign for debt equivalent to the price of a mortgage for a more posh university crest on the diploma, student loan forgiveness would be a slap in the face to a great many people.

Not to mention that it would teach an already spoiled set of generations they can go through life living above their means and making promises they cannot keep.

