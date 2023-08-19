CBS Headline During Biden's Live Speech Says the Quiet Part Out Loud

I’m not usually one who hopes CBS News’ predictions for the future come true, but I’ll make an exception in this case.

On Friday, President Joe Biden met with the leaders of Japan and South Korea at Camp David in Maryland. The summit was designed to show a unified front against Beijing and its allies, including a joint condemnation of China’s “dangerous and aggressive behavior” in the South China Sea, according to Reuters.

Biden used the opportunity to emphasize the role being played in containing Beijing by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to CNN.

“Your leadership, with the full support of the United States, has brought us here, because each of you understands that our world stands at an inflection point — a point where we’re called to lead in new ways, to work together, to stand together – and today, I’m proud to say our nations are answering that call,” Biden said.

However, according to a, shall we say, distracted social media copy editor at CBS News, it sounded as if Biden might not be answering the call for much longer — if he’s even answering the call at the moment:

CBS just called Biden a “former president” 👀 pic.twitter.com/tvAJlarFmM — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 18, 2023

Yes, that’s right: “Former President Biden holds news conference at Camp David with leaders of Japan and South Korea.” Oops.

Needless to say, Twitter users had fun with this one:

Up next from CBS pic.twitter.com/3UaDziMRkB — Things will get better in the new building (@thelastnamehere) August 18, 2023

However, while it might have been a slip, let’s just say that it’s not a particularly bad prediction of what the case might be in a year and change. (Assuming, of course, Biden makes it that long — which, God willing, he will, but we shouldn’t put the actuarial realities of the situation out of mind, either.)

The poll numbers don’t lie: No matter how rosy a picture Biden and his associates paint regarding the job he’s been doing, Americans just don’t see it.

The latest bad news comes from an AP/NORC poll conducted between Aug. 10-14. Of the 1,165 adults polled, only 36 percent approved of how he was handling the economy and 42 percent approved of how he was dealing with foreign policy issues, according to Axios.

Those numbers were cataclysmic among Republicans, with 8 percent approving of his economic performance and 10 percent approving of the job he was doing on foreign policy issues.

“While Biden is the Democratic presidential frontrunner for the 2024 contest, most Americans do not want to see him run — even if most Democrats would ultimately vote for him, poll results found,” Axios reported.

“The approval ratings from the latest poll published Thursday are similar to those earlier this summer — but remain a significant drop from the start of his term.”

A CNN poll released earlier in the month, meanwhile, found Biden trailing congressional Republicans in approval on all “major issues” by a 45-54 percent margin.

CNN poll is sobering reality for Democrats: “More people actually trust congressional Republicans than Biden on the most important issues of the day.” pic.twitter.com/bgfYvWK2VR — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 3, 2023

And, in a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll conducted July 19-20, former President Donald Trump held a substantial lead over Biden in a potential 2024 rematch, 45 percent to 40 percent.

“What do you know?” Twitter asks the error-prone CBS News headliner. My guess is simple: They know the poll numbers, and they ain’t looking good for (current, for now) President Joe Biden.

