CBS Host Worries Trump's Push for Space Superiority Could Lead to 'Colonialism' on the Moon – He Was Serious

Sometimes, the stupidity is out of this world.

On Wednesday’s “CBS Morning Plus,” anchor Vladimir Duthiers was sent into orbit during a discussion that included the Trump administration’s plans to win “the second space race” by putting a 100-kilowatt nuclear reactor on the moon by 2030.

The co-host’s misgivings had nothing to do with potential risks to those constructing it, nor the astronomical cost to taxpayers.

Instead, this plan troubled Duthiers for a reason that is beyond parody: “colonialism.”

While discussing further space exploration facilitated by the reactor and the NASA’s Artemis program putting men back on the moon, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson spoke about the potential for humans to live elsewhere if the earth becomes too crowded.

Duthiers wondered whether the moon would work for that purpose, save for one misgiving.

“We know how the age of colonialism worked on this planet,” Duthiers bemoaned.

“Should we be trying to colonize and saying that there’s a keep-out zone that not other countries can participate in?” the co-host asked.

Thankfully, deGrasse Tyson quickly brought Duthiers back down to earth by pointing out that the cold, desolate, and rocky satellite is uninhabited.

“The real problem with colonization history in Western civilization is that there were people already there,” deGrasse Tyson noted to Duthiers.

“There are no moon beings that were displaced there,” the scientist added, amused by the exchange.

Perhaps it’s not Duthiers’ fault that this silly line was the first thing to fall out of his mouth — colonialism is, after all, one of a handful of responses establishment media personalities come preprogrammed with.

But it does make clear the reality that the spirit of exploration and the optimism of the Space Age is nonexistent on the left.

At a time when, according to CNBC, NASA seeks to resurrect lunar exploration and America looks toward the future in space, wokeism remains stuck on Earth in 1619.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who is acting NASA head, announced the ambitious and innovative reactor project that would demonstrate America’s pioneering spirit and technological innovation.

It would also stake America’s claim ahead of Russia and China, which have joint plans of their own reactor on the moon for the mid-2030s.

Duffy warned NASA that the first nation to do so “could potentially declare a keep-out zone which would significantly inhibit the United States from establishing a planned Artemis presence if not there first.”

Instead of being inspired by this, Duthiers’ first thought was to remark about the dangers of colonialism.

It’s absurd to be sure, but it’s too disheartening to be amusing.

Even if it was a joke or a thought meant to be a throwaway line, it’s indicative of the tedium of the discourse on these networks.

This obsession with racial politics is one of the reasons nobody is watching CBS or any other of the establishment media networks anymore.

Viewers are tired of these leftist causes being the center of the media universe, and the cratering ratings certainly prove it.

