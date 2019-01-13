CBS Incurs Ocasio-Cortez’s Wrath for Not Being Politically Correct Enough

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shamed a news outlet on Twitter for not including a “single black journalist” to cover the 2020 election season.

With the 2018 midterms already in the rearview mirror, newsrooms across the country are already preparing for the presidential elections less than two years away. Ben Mitchell, an associate producer for CBS News, publicly announced on Friday his company’s official 2020 election team.

The eight-member team of reporters and four-member team of associate producers includes a diverse mix of Asian, Hispanic, White and female staffers.

TRENDING: State of ‘National Emergency’? The Law Is Firmly on Donald Trump’s Side

However, the team was not acceptable for one new member of the House of Representatives.

This WH admin has made having a functional understanding of race in America one of the most important core competencies for a political journalist to have, yet @CBSNews hasn’t assigned a *single* black journalist to cover the 2020 election. Unacceptable in 2019. Try again. https://t.co/h7tmiBr9Fi — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 13, 2019

“This WH admin has made having a functional understanding of race in America one of the most important core competencies for a political journalist to have, yet (CBS News) hasn’t assigned a *single* black journalist to cover the 2020 election,” Ocasio-Cortez — a representative of New York’s 14th Congressional District — tweeted on Saturday night.

Do you think Ocasio-Cortez is going too far here? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“Unacceptable in 2019. Try again,” she concluded.

When an editor from the National Journal, Josh Kraushaar, pointed out that Ocasio-Cortez’s media criticism closely resembled that of President Donald Trump, the self-identified democratic socialist doubled down.

Or: maybe having powerful editorial positions awash in people from one race, class, or gender isn’t a good idea; since we get 1000% more takes on “brown lady says a curse word” than an actual white supremacist in Congress. If you won’t look the mirror, people will do it for you. https://t.co/P0PVfsTE4t — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 13, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez’s mention of “brown lady says a curse word” was a swipe at the media attention Rashida Tlaib, a Muslim congresswoman from Michigan, garnered when she called Trump a motherf—-r shortly after being sworn into office.

RELATED: Graham Wants Trump To Reopen Gov’t for 3 Weeks Before Declaring National Emergency

When Kraushaar pointed out the diversity of CBS’ team, the liberal congresswoman responded by making fun of him.

For what it’s worth, the mix of 7 embedded campaign reporters looked racially diverse (at least based on last names), with the exception of lacking an African-American. If there aren’t strict racial quotas for every batch of hires, does it mean a company is racist? https://t.co/T05hTagRby — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 13, 2019

Now I am tempted to change my Twitter name to: “Alexandria ‘looked racially diverse (at least based on last names)’ Ocasio-Cortez” https://t.co/sttXLoD4J3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 13, 2019

She continued her Twitter feud with Kraushaar well into Sunday, suggesting a scenario in which CBS hired an entire team of non-whites.

Like, imagine if the world was flipped & CBS hired an all-poc team to cover 2020, & someone said “hey, white voters are really influential in presidential elections, especially in the Midwest. You should have some white journos who get that” & someone said “I found a Serbian guy” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 13, 2019

New data shows Ocasio-Cortez has quickly dominated with social media outreach. The far-left lawmaker garnered 11.8 million Twitter interactions between Dec. 11, 2018 and Jan. 11, 2019 — more interactions than five top news outlets combined in the last month.

However, Ocasio-Cortez still remains miles behind Trump’s Twitter influence.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.