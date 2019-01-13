SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

CBS Incurs Ocasio-Cortez’s Wrath for Not Being Politically Correct Enough

Ocasio-CortezSaul Loeb / AFP / Getty ImagesUS Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, leaves a photo opportunity with the female Democratic members of the 116th US House of Representatives outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 4, 2019. (Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images)

By Jason Hopkins
at 10:22am
Print

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shamed a news outlet on Twitter for not including a “single black journalist” to cover the 2020 election season.

With the 2018 midterms already in the rearview mirror, newsrooms across the country are already preparing for the presidential elections less than two years away. Ben Mitchell, an associate producer for CBS News, publicly announced on Friday his company’s official 2020 election team.

The eight-member team of reporters and four-member team of associate producers includes a diverse mix of Asian, Hispanic, White and female staffers.

TRENDING: State of ‘National Emergency’? The Law Is Firmly on Donald Trump’s Side

However, the team was not acceptable for one new member of the House of Representatives.

“This WH admin has made having a functional understanding of race in America one of the most important core competencies for a political journalist to have, yet (CBS News) hasn’t assigned a *single* black journalist to cover the 2020 election,” Ocasio-Cortez — a representative of New York’s 14th Congressional District — tweeted on Saturday night.

Do you think Ocasio-Cortez is going too far here?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Unacceptable in 2019. Try again,” she concluded.

When an editor from the National Journal, Josh Kraushaar, pointed out that Ocasio-Cortez’s media criticism closely resembled that of President Donald Trump, the self-identified democratic socialist doubled down.

Ocasio-Cortez’s mention of “brown lady says a curse word” was a swipe at the media attention Rashida Tlaib, a Muslim congresswoman from Michigan, garnered when she called Trump a motherf—-r shortly after being sworn into office.

RELATED: Graham Wants Trump To Reopen Gov’t for 3 Weeks Before Declaring National Emergency

When Kraushaar pointed out the diversity of CBS’ team, the liberal congresswoman responded by making fun of him.

She continued her Twitter feud with Kraushaar well into Sunday, suggesting a scenario in which CBS hired an entire team of non-whites.

New data shows Ocasio-Cortez has quickly dominated with social media outreach. The far-left lawmaker garnered 11.8 million Twitter interactions between Dec. 11, 2018 and Jan. 11, 2019 — more interactions than five top news outlets combined in the last month.

However, Ocasio-Cortez still remains miles behind Trump’s Twitter influence.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.