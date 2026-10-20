A CBS News correspondent had to delete a social media post after she praised a town hall audience member for asking Democratic Michigan Senate nominee Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed a tough question about his faith.

During a campaign-organized town hall Saturday in Caro, Michigan, El-Sayed was asked if he’d once and for all disavow the Muslim Brotherhood.

Instead of forcefully disavowing and condemning the Muslim Brotherhood, the Michigan Senate nominee proceeded to lecture the town hall audience member, a young man who identified himself only as Tommy, about how the U.S. Constitution allows American citizens “to practice whatever faith we want.”

El-Sayed later proudly shared the clip of him berating Tommy to social media. The clip sharing prompted pushback from conservatives, who accused him of trying to distract from what they described as his radical beliefs.

This is Tommy. Tommy had a question about my allegiances. Listen to the end to hear about his. https://t.co/p09eMtsh0x — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 18, 2026

Among El-Sayed’s initial round of critics was chief CBS News legal correspondent Jan Crawford.

Is there a double standard in media reactions between conservative and liberal viewpoints? Yes, liberals face less backlash No, it's equal for everyone Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, liberals face less backlash 100% (66 votes) No, it's equal for everyone 0% (0 votes)

“Tommy, thank you,” she wrote in a since-deleted post published to the social media site X, as reported by the New York Post. “I had to watch this twice to catch Dr. Abdul El-Sayed’s nanosecond ‘yeah absolutely’ response.”

“His subsequent uninterrupted three-minute diatribe proving your exact point is the kind of spectacular self-own most ppl only dream about triggering,” she added. “Congrats.”

However, despite there being numerous examples of media reporters openly expressing their opinions without issue, particularly their anti-GOP and pro-Democrat opinions, for some reason Crawford’s tweet spurred severe backlash, with a number of notable media figures demanding she be fired.

“Well, even @CBSNews has to fire this legal correspondent, @JanCBS after this blatant politically editorial post,” Keith Olbermann wrote on X.

It appears this tweet from CBS News correspondent Jan Crawford has been deleted. https://t.co/rmNCtqogDA — Scott Nover (@ScottNover) October 18, 2026

In response, Crawford deleted her original post and published an update apologizing to what some might categorize as a cancel culture mob.

“Earlier, I tweeted a video from an Abdul El-Sayed town hall,” her update read. “I deleted that tweet because it was a violation of CBS News standards. I apologize.”

The update has since attracted thousands of scathing comments — mostly from members of the left, attacking her for critiquing El-Sayed, and some from members of the right attacking her for backing down.

Earlier, I tweeted a video from an Abdul El-Sayed town hall. I deleted that tweet because it was a violation of CBS News standards. I apologize. — Jan Crawford (@JanCBS) October 18, 2026

Like the initial round of criticism, much of the second round of backlash aimed at Crawford appeared to come from her fellow reporters.

“No Jan – you got caught red handed trying to help prop up a paid GOP operative who was there to spread false, racist lies about Abdul because he is Muslim,” Karen Finney of CNN wrote on X. “Shame on you.”

Finney made headlines in 2023 when she was caught on a hot mic making disparaging remarks about then-House Speaker nominee Kevin McCarthy.

Mehdi Hasan, who writes columns for The Guardian, also took a shot at her by impugning her journalism bona fides.

“She doesn’t say she deleted it because it was wrong, or she got it wrong, but only because she had to for corporate/employment reasons,” he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Glenn Greenwald, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who’s openly left-wing but sometimes sides with the right, remarked on Crawford’s honesty, though he did so in a backhanded way:

It’s way better when journalists admit their extreme political biases — like Jan Crawford Greenburg’s devotion to Israel — rather than being forced to delete. her strongly held political views in order to maintain the farce and fraud of “objectivity.” — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 18, 2026

Crawford also received praise from a number of conservatives.

“It was a great tweet. You did nothing wrong,” Sean Davis, the CEO and co-founder of The Federalist, insisted in an X post.

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