CBS' Late-Night Show Finally Gets the Ax After Almost 30 Years, Replacement Announced

“The Late Late Show” will end its three-decade run on CBS after the network decided to cancel it rather than replace current host James Corden.

Deadline reported Tuesday that the host’s decision to walk away this coming summer has prompted the network to cancel the program outright.

The show debuted in January 1995 and was hosted by Tom Snyder, the former host of the NBC late-night series “Tomorrow.”

Craig Kilborn, the original host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” took over in 1999 and enjoyed a five-year run behind the desk on CBS.

Scottish comedian Craig Ferguson hosted the show from 2004 until Corden took the reins in 2015.

Deadline reported the show will likely be replaced by a Stephen Colbert-produced revival of the old Comedy Central panel show “@midnight.”

The show, which was hosted by Chris Hardwick, was canceled by the network in 2017 after a four-year run.







Hardwick is not expected to return as host should a revival of “@midnight” ultimately replace “The Late Late Show.”

Corden announced last year this current season would be his last.

The British comic actor said the decision to leave was not made lightly, but it was the best choice for his family.

“I mean, I’ll never work in a better environment than the one I work in now,” he told daytime TV host Drew Barrymore last month.

“Nothing about leaving the show was to do with not enjoying it,” Corden said. “I love it, but the truth is it became a very easy decision because I always knew it was an adventure and I never, ever considered it to be the final destination.”

His final “Late Late Show” will air later this year.







Network late-night TV hosts have struggled to connect with audiences in recent years as Americans have largely tuned out.

Fox News rolled out “Gutfeld!” in 2021, and the show quickly became a hit with nocturnal audiences.

Its host, Greg Gutfeld, routinely tops the competition on ABC, CBS and NBC in the ratings.

“Gutfeld!” topped NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” during a successful 2022.

During the last five months of the year, the show also beat CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in total viewers.

