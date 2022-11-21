CBS News Drops 'Breaking' Story on Hunter Biden, Only Problem Is They're 2+ Years Late

To set the scene, it was October 2020, roughly 15 days out from the 2020 general election. The New York Post dropped what should have been the most consequential political scandal story for a presidential candidate in modern U.S. history.

Of course, I’m referencing the infamous laptop belonging to Hunter Biden that contained mountains of illicit videos, photos and texts that essentially prove the Biden family has enjoyed massive profits from Hunter Biden’s shady business pursuits. Instead of the story rocking the front page of every mainstream outlet, it was ignored and, worse, purposely buried.

That is, until this past week. Over two years later. Hilariously, on Monday morning, CBS Mornings’ Twitter account declared that CBS News had “obtained data” from a laptop “purportedly” belonging to the son of the president of the United States.

“CBS News has obtained data from a laptop purported to have belonged to Hunter Biden. The data came directly from the source who said they provided it to the FBI under subpoena,” the outlet tweeted.

CBS News has obtained data from a laptop purported to have belonged to Hunter Biden. The data came directly from the source who said they provided it to the FBI under subpoena.@CBS_Herridge shares what was found during an independent forensic review. pic.twitter.com/uMWf1vB2Zv — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 21, 2022

The insane part is that it’s not unreasonable to believe that many people who regularly watch CBS News are possibly just now hearing about this “purported” laptop belonging to Hunter Biden. One can only imagine the confusion: “But wait, we were told it was the Russians!”

CBS was roundly mocked across Twitter for their Monday morning, hard-hitting report on the laptop story as if it had just stopped the presses. The replies were relentless, and justifiably so.

“Congrats. You’re only 2+ years behind on this story!” political consultant Pete D’Abrosca tweeted.

Another Twitter user wrote, “I have heard of ‘slow walking a story’ but this is less than a crawl.”

The same sentiment was repeated time and time again. Another Twitter user pointed out something we should never forget: the countless people — and multiple news outlets — that were censored for literally sharing a link to the original New York Post story on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

“So, basically, everything that was reported 2+ years ago was true? All of the stuff that was labeled ‘disinformation’ and got people kicked off social media?” they tweeted.

So, basically, everything that was reported 2+ years ago was true? All of the stuff that was labeled “disinformation” and got people kicked off social media? — Somewhere_Out_There (@Public_Name_Req) November 21, 2022

The Hunter Biden laptop story, which, by the way, will likely be back in the news headlines in a big way when Republicans assume formal control of their newfound House majority, was even censored on major platforms like Facebook at the time.

According to the BBC, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, said he decided to censor the laptop story at the time based on a tip from the FBI that certain types of Russian “propaganda” would likely spread before the election. As we now know, Zuckerberg took the bait, hard, and the rest is history.

“The background here is that the FBI came to us — some folks on our team — and was like, ‘Hey, just so you know, you should be on high alert. We thought there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election, we have it on notice that basically there’s about to be some kind of dump that’s similar to that,'” he explained during an interview with Joe Rogan earlier this year.

Zuckerberg also admitted that he and Facebook now realize it was a total mistake to censor the laptop story — a story that would have likely shifted the final numbers in the election significantly.

“When we take down something that we’re not supposed to, that’s the worst,” he told Rogan.

17% of Biden Voters wouldn’t have voted for him had they known the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop. Don’t underestimate the censorship power of big tech to stop the #redwave in 2022. https://t.co/QdGei3EyJQ — Ben Edtl (@benedtl) July 31, 2022

It should also be noted that CBS News just happened to wait until after the 2022 midterms — yet another massively consequential election — to begin digging into a story that it should have uncovered years ago.

I’m sure that was totally coincidental.

