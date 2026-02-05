CBS News Pulls '60 Minutes' Episode After Contributor Appears in Epstein Files

It was always presumed that the fallout from the unsealing of the Jeffrey Epstein files would hit some pretty big names.

Those presumptions turned out to be rather accurate.

Now, apart from just former first couples, CBS News’ flagship program, “60 Minutes,” has become the latest entity to be unceremoniously caught up in the Epstein scandal.

Epstein was a wealthy but disgraced sex offender who had powerful friends and allegedly ran an underage sex trafficking ring to help satiate those friends.

He died in 2019 before any definitive answers could be pulled out of him.

In lieu of those answers, however, public attention recently turned to the troves of sealed government documents related to Epstein.

That hot-button issue eventually boiled over into the Congressional “Epstein Files Transparency Act,” which mandated that the Department of Justice release all the files in a searchable and downloadable format.

The unsealing of these documents has connected some major figures to Epstein — beyond just suspicion and hearsay — such as billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, former President Bill Clinton, and countless others.

(Much to the chagrin of his loudest critics, President Donald Trump’s association with Epstein isn’t nearly as sordid as some of the other big names mentioned.)

And now these documents have connected a new CBS News contributor to the salacious situation — over 1,700 times.

According to Fox News, CBS News contributor Peter Attia’s name appeared more than 1,700 times in the latest batch of DOJ releases.

Attia and Epstein reportedly exchanged multiple emails, including some with crude jokes about female genitals being “low carb.”

In one email, Attia even admitted that “the biggest problem with becoming friends” with Epstein was that the disgraced mogul’s life was “so outrageous,” he couldn’t “tell a soul” about their relationship.

Perhaps most worryingly, one email Attia sent to Epstein was sent with a subject line reading: “Got a fresh shipment.”

Per Fox News, CBS News has been mum on the burgeoning scandal, likely not wanting to draw too much negative attention to a contributor just hired in late January.

But while CBS News hasn’t commented on the matter, it is apparently taking steps to at least give this situation a moment to defuse.

In fact, CBS News is allegedly pulling a “60 Minutes” re-run that was slated to air opposite Super Bowl LX on Sunday, as it heavily featured Attia.

Attia’s association and relationship with Epstein have also put him in the proverbial hot seat, according to the New York Post.

The New York-based outlet reported that some at CBS News are pushing to fire Attia — which is a move disfavored by the new outlet head honcho, Bari Weiss.

While it remains to be seen what CBS News will do or say, Attia took to X to pen a lengthy statement about these revelations.

The following email is what I sent my team last night. I sent a similar version to my patients, also. *** You’ve put your trust, your credibility, and your hard work into what we have built together, and I take that responsibility seriously. You deserve a complete and honest… — Peter Attia (@PeterAttiaMD) February 2, 2026

“I am not asking for a pass from you. I am not asking anyone to ignore the emails or pretend they aren’t ugly,” Attia posted. “They simply are.”

However, Attia maintained that he “was never on his plane, never on his island, and never present at any sex parties.”

He said he was never involved in any criminal activity, and “my interactions with Epstein had nothing to do with his sexual abuse or exploitation of anyone.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.