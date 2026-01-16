CBS News Saying 'We Love America' Sends Jim Acosta Into Profanity-Filled Freakout

Former CNN host Jim Acosta furiously cursed over “CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil” stating “We love America” as one of its “five simple principles” during a Thursday episode of “I’ve Had It.”

“We make no apologies for saying so,” the show’s X account posted on Jan. 2.

Acosta suggested on the show that the statement should go without saying and used variations of the F-word five times in under one minute.

“Get the f*** out of here. We all love America. That’s why we’re doing this. The reason why I do my job, and I like doing my job, is I love this country. I f***ing love this country,” Acosta said. “My dad came from Cuba in 1962 three weeks before the Cuban missile crisis, fled communism. My mom, her folks were from the New York area. They came through Ellis Island. One of my great-grandparents was a maid at the Dakota Building here in Manhattan.”

“And these two families came together, and there I popped out, and I went to the White House and gave Donald Trump a hell of a f***ing time. That’s America,” he continued. “And I’m not saying that I’m exceptional or anything like that, but it’s exceptional that something like that can happen in this f***ing world. And when I saw CBS doing that, I said, ‘What the f*** is going on with these people?’ Because we all love this country. That is beside the point.”

“We love America” was the fourth of the five principles that the show’s X account posted. Others included “We work for you” and “We respect you.”

“CBS Evening News” anchor Tony Dokoupil also pledged to prioritize “the average American” over “elites” in his coverage during a Jan. 1 video message.

Dokoupil debuted his show early on Jan. 3 to cover the United States’ capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, but had his first officially scheduled broadcast on Jan. 5.

Bari Weiss became CBS News’ editor-in-chief in October, prompting employee turnover, layoffs, and significant changes to its political coverage.

