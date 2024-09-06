CBS News Zeroes In on Christian Support for Trump and 'Ring Leader' Who Sees Him as God's Pick

CBS News did a feature story Wednesday on Lance Wallnau, who the network characterized as the “ring leader” of the Christian nationalist movement.

Wallnau was an early Christian supporter of Donald Trump’s candidacy in 2015, feeling that God showed him he was to be a Cyrus-like leader for our time.

In the Old Testament book of Isaiah, chapter 45, the prophet wrote decades before about the rise of a leader named Cyrus, a Gentile who would free the Jewish people from their Babylonian captivity around 538 B.C.

In 2016, most other evangelical leaders were backing GOP presidential primary candidates like Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas or Dr. Ben Carson, but Wallnau saw God’s hand on Trump, who would, in fact, go on to be the 45th president.

CBS’ Major Garrett appeared to take a negative view of Wallnau and those Christians who share his belief that they must be actively involved in the political process.

“Under a massive circus tent in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Lance Wallnau is the ring leader preaching Christian nationalism and political activism to a rapturous following,” Garrett began. Wallnau has been hitting swing states as part of his “Courage Tour,” since the spring, along with evangelist Mario Murillo.

Garrett continued, “Wallnau is a business consultant and firebrand influencer in the growing Christian nationalist movement, reaching millions of believers across his platforms.”

So what does Garrett want his viewers to know so far? Wallnau is a “Christian nationalist,” a term the left made up to try to tie people who believe in Jesus and love their country to white nationalism.

The reporter also highlighted that it’s a growing movement filled with “rapturous” followers — in other words, he implied, they’re irrational.

So we can see where this is going already.

“He views Trump as a once-in-a-thousand-years figure, flawed, yet divinely chosen to navigate chaotic times,” Garrett said.

Subtext: What sort of looney person would see Donald Trump like that?

CBS is not the first mainstream news outlet to report about Wallnau seeing Trump as God’s choice.

USA Today featured him in a story days after the 2016 election titled, “Meet the evangelicals who prophesied a Trump win.”

The news outlet noted that Wallnau had written an article for Charisma Magazine, published Oct. 5, 2016, titled, “Why I Believe Donald Trump Is the Prophesied President.”

Wallnau told Garrett the stakes are high in the current race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I don’t see how anyone with moral clarity sits out an election like this. I mean, the issues are so clear,” Wallnau said. “I tell Christians, I say, ‘You know what? What would you say during the Civil War?”

Then, the issue was whether slavery would continue to exist in America. The abolition movement was, in fact, fueled by Christians.

Garrett also interviewed author Matthew Taylor for his story to ensure that, if you didn’t already have a negative view of Wallnau and the supposed Christian nationalist movement, this “religious scholar” would help get you there.

“They’re using the experiences of charismatic spirituality to galvanize Christians politically,” Taylor said, adding people like Wallnau believe in “demonic conspiracies.”

In a post on X about the CBS story, Taylor wrote, “It’s also crucial that we call attn to the immense & covert threat to Amer democracy Wallnau [and] the Courage Tour” represent.

Garrett at least allowed Wallnau to explain the purpose of his Courage Tour, though the reporter appeared to gaze at him askance during the exchange.

“The tendency to just look at elections, pray about them, eat popcorn, watch the result and then go to bed is over,” Wallnau told the newsman. “Christians, as believers, probably should be engaged in this process of shaping culture far more aggressively and intentionally from now on.”

The CBS story about Wallnau, as well as those by other news outlets, is proof he should continue to activate Christian voters who want to help Make America Great Again.

