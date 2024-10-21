CBS Responds to Kamala Interview Scandal with Condescending Cheap Shot at Trump

CBS News responded to former President Trump’s scathing criticism of its shady editing of an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris by cavalierly denying it had altered her garbled answer to make her sound coherent.

In an additional display of shameless chutzpah, the liberal network also rebuked Trump, saying at least Harris agreed to sit for an interview, while he declined.

“Former President Donald Trump is accusing 60 Minutes of deceitful editing of our Oct. 7 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. That is false,” CBS said in a statement Sunday evening.

The semantics-laden response continued: “60 Minutes gave an excerpt of our interview to Face the Nation that used a longer section of her answer than that on 60 Minutes. Same question. Same answer. But a different portion of the response.”

The network laughably claimed it had edited Harris’ incomprehensible gibberish for brevity, and not to clean up her incoherent word salad.

“When we edit any interview, whether a politician, an athlete, or movie star, we strive to be clear, accurate and on point,” CBS News said.

“The portion of her answer on 60 Minutes was more succinct, which allows time for other subjects in a wide ranging 21-minute-long segment.”

When you compare Harris’ edited statement to her actual comments, it’s obvious that CBS artfully edited her disjointed babble to make it sound intelligible.

Remember Kamala’s word salad answer about Israel on 60 Minutes? It’s gone. This is what many Americans will now see. pic.twitter.com/H4w7btDv6x — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 8, 2024

“Remember, Mr. Trump pulled out of his interview with 60 Minutes and the vice president participated,” the outlet chided.

CBS then invited Trump to sit for an interview with “60 Minutes” if he wanted to further discuss the Harris scandal.

“Our long-standing invitation to former President Trump remains open,” the network wrote. “If he would like to discuss the issues facing the nation and the Harris interview, we would be happy to have him on 60 Minutes.”

The left-wing outlet was reacting to volcanic remarks Trump had made earlier Sunday during a Fox News interview, in which he said CBS committed egregious violations of journalistic ethics by editing Harris’ answer to make her sound less “dumb.”

“I think it should be taken off the air, frankly,” the former president told Fox News. “I’ve never seen anything like it.

“She gave a horrible, incompetent answer on a news program … and so she gives an answer that shows that she’s dumb or incompetent or something’s wrong with her. It’s so bad that the people at CBS say, ‘We’re going to do a little editing.'”

He continued: “They take the whole ridiculous answer out — and it was a long answer — and replace it with a much shorter answer that had to do with a totally different subject, which also didn’t make sense, but it wasn’t as incompetent.”

As a reminder, this was Harris’ unintelligible reply during an Oct. 7 “60 Minutes” interview in which she was asked why Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was ignoring the United States’ repeated entreaties for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“Well, Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by, or a result of, many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region,” she stammered.

Not only did Harris not answer the question, but she vomited out a response that made no sense.

When CBS aired the interview the next day, the network cleaned up the vice president’s response to be shorter and more succinct.

“We are not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end,” Harris said in CBS News’ edited video.

Trump told Fox News that CBS has, in the past, also edited his comments, but to make him look bad by taking his statements out of context.

“How many times have they done it? They’ve done it to me too, in a different way,” the former president said.

“The difference is, they will take things out of my answer, so shorten them up and they’re really changing them, but I don’t consider that the same kind of violation [as the Harris editing],” Trump said.

The former president added: “I think it’s the biggest scandal in broadcast history.”

If Harris didn’t have a well-established, long history of incoherent rambling, it might be easier to ignore her latest gaffes.

However, her non-stop stream of inexcusable word salads over the years have spotlighted time and time again that she’s painfully ignorant and woefully unqualified to lead a convenience store — let alone the United States of America.

