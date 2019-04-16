SECTIONS
CBS Show Tweets List of ‘Target Words,’ Including ‘President,’ ‘Trump’ and ‘Assassinate’

By Jack Davis
Published April 16, 2019 at 11:39am
CBS is under fire for a tweeted list of “target words” from the account of the CBS All Access show “The Good Fight.”

CBS insisted that the incident was not an attempt to threaten the president’s life, but an inadvertent error.

In the most recent episode of the highly political series starring Christine Baranski, a spinoff of the CBS show “The Good Wife,” the character of Diane played by Baranski joins a female resistance group that wants to tarnish President Donald Trump’s approval ratings, Fox News reported.

As part of the show’s plot, a list of target words has been created by the show’s version of the National Security Agency to help identify potential terrorists. The words are organized in columns that go from red to orange to yellow, with red being the most potentially dangerous.

At the top of the “red” list were the words “assassinate,” “president” and “Trump.” At the top of the second list were the words “Mar-a-Lago” and “eliminate.”

The list’s context was clear to viewers who watched the episode, but it was not explained in the tweet, which has since been deleted. Instead, Twitter users were asked to find an Easter egg, a reference to the name of a “The Good Wife” character in column two.

Twitter objected vehemently to the tweet.

CBS later responded to clarify that is had no evil intent, Deadline reported.

“A social media post for ‘The Good Fight’ displayed show content that, when presented in isolation, outside of the context of the show, created an impression and provoked a reaction that was not intended,” a spokesperson from CBS All Access said in a statement.

“The tweet showed a screengrab from the show’s fictional NSA office, including a list of standalone ‘target words’ the series’ NSA characters should look out for while conducting anonymous wire taps in an effort to protect the President and the public.”

The spokesperson added that it was a mistake to post the tweet.

“However, the tweet was regrettably posted without that context, in an effort to direct fans to find an ‘Easter Egg’ clue, in reference to a past character on ‘The Good Wife,’ Kalinda, listed in the second column of the list, and the fact that the NSA is still monitoring her in the fictional world of the show.

“The post was perceived very differently than the intended result and has since been removed,” the statement read.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
