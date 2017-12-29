CBS Sits Down with Middle Class Families for GOP Tax Bill Special, the Result Is Incredible

Financial experts remain divided over the expected impact of the tax-reform bill recently signed into law by President Donald Trump.

For its part, CBS News spoke to Jeffrey Levine, a New York certified public accountant who looked at the tax situations of several families to determine what the new law will mean to the bottom lines of families in different states and economic brackets.

In the recent “CBS This Morning” segment, Marcie George, a single mother in North Carolina, learned her 2017 tax liability will probably be noticeably smaller than the amount she paid for last year’s income.

Asked what he would tell her if she were his client, Levine said, “I’ve got good news for you, Marcie. You’re getting more money back next year.”

George, who rents a home in Cary and earns just under $40,000 annually as an administrative assistant, can expect to pay somewhere around $1,300 less in taxes next year, according to Levine.

“That would be more that I would be seeing in each paycheck, so that would be a good thing,” she said.

Levine cited the doubling of the child tax credit under the new tax plan as a primary reason for her smaller tax bill.

The savings will provide a buffer for George, who said she struggles to make ends meet.

“I live paycheck to paycheck,” she said. “I make things work.”

For Amber and Jason Edwards, a couple living in Rhode Island and earning more than $150,000 combined as educators, Levine said they would also see a tax break, though a smaller one than someone in George’s position.

They have no children and own a home in Providence. Prior to the CBS interview, they expected to pay more under the new law.

“I actually think they would pay tax on about $12,000 more of income, but because of the lower rates, they actually end up saving a little bit of money,” Levine said.

After switching from an itemized tax return to claiming standard deductions, he said the couple will likely pay about $650 less on 2017 income than in the previous year.

Republican proponents of the new tax structure have long argued that its popularity will come in part from taxpayers noticing less money coming out of their paychecks each month.

As CNBC reported, House Speaker Paul Ryan criticized pundits “telling mistruths, disguising the facts of this thing” in an effort to unfairly malign the tax plan’s impact.

“But when we get this done, when people see their withholding improving, when they see the jobs occurring, when they see a simpler tax code, that’s what’s going to produce the results,” he said. “And results are going to be what makes this popular.”

Trump signed the tax bill into law last week before leaving the White House for his holiday vacation at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

