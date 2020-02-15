SECTIONS
CDC Director Warns Outbreak Is Coming to US, Containment Only Buying Time

By Jared Harris
Published February 14, 2020 at 7:09pm
As COVID-19 brings China to its knees, fear surrounding the virus has permeated the globe. The communist regime has quarantined tens of millions, and neighboring countries have shut their borders.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, this won’t be enough to stop an eventual outbreak in America.

Although the United States has only 15 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the unknown nature of the bug likely means that it’s only a matter of time before the virus becomes established.

“So far we’ve been able to contain it,” Redfield said in a Thursday CNN interview.

“This virus is probably with us beyond this year, and I think eventually the virus will find a foothold and we will get community-based transmission.”

Only two of the American cases were confirmed to be from transmission outside of China, according to the CDC — the rest are travelers who recently visited the Asian giant.

“You can start to think of it in a sense like seasonal flu,” Redfield continued. “The only difference is we don’t understand this virus.”

By the way things are shaping up in China, it does appear that this virus is too widespread to simply disappear with containment.

The CDC hopes to exploit the comparatively early warning America had to prepare the health system for the possibility of a major outbreak in the states.

“Our whole issue right now is … aggressive containment to give us more time,” Redfield said.

“It’s going to take one to two years to get that probably developed and out, to prepare the health systems to be able to be flexible enough to deal with the potential second major cause of respiratory illness.”

Watch Redfield’s comments below.

Redfield has previously cast doubt on the Chinese government’s word that the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in the country.

The country’s virus was questioned from the very beginning, but now it seems the communist regime’s attempt to control the situation have disastrously spiraled out of control.

China’s mistakes may now land the world with another potentially fatal seasonal virus, as common and easily spread as influenza.

Thankfully, the CDC and other agencies are working hard to ensure this isn’t our future.

