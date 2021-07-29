Path 27
Commentary

CDC Exposed: Mask Decision Made Using Non-FDA-Approved Vaccine Data from India

Kipp Jones July 29, 2021 at 1:32pm
The decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend masks for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 was seemingly made using a single study from India, which did not include data from vaccines approved for use in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration.

The establishment media gleefully reported this week that the CDC had reversed course and advised vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in areas with high COVID-19 transmission rates.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky had previously stood by the vaccine as an effective and safe tool to stop the spread of the virus.

But just days ago, it emerged that vaccinated people infected with the so-called delta variant can pass it to others, CNN reported. Walensky told reporters on Tuesday that the amount of the delta variant found in vaccinated people was “pretty similar to the amount of virus in unvaccinated people.”

Suddenly, vaccines have been rendered useless by the scary-sounding delta variant.

Of course the media fearmongers weren’t going to look at the new recommendation with a critical eye. They’re trying to keep this thing going as long as possible on behalf of the Democratic elite.

But Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas actually bothered to look at the data the CDC used to justify its decision. What he uncovered is jarring.

“Here’s the truth America: The ‘game changer’ data the CDC used for the mask mandate is from a single study from India,” the lawmaker tweeted. “Remember what I said about public health officials losing our trust? It gets worse.”

“The study that influenced this decision? It followed healthcare workers who were vaccinated with a vaccine NOT EVEN APPROVED IN THE U.S.,” Crenshaw added. “That’s right. So they’re not even using a comparable case study that can be applied to vaccinated Americans.”

Crenshaw went on to note that the study was initially rejected in peer review before suddenly and inexplicably being accepted.

“And just before the new decision was made, the study’s status was mysteriously changed – it no longer listed the study as ‘rejected after peer review.’ The site said it was a ‘glitch.’ Pretty convenient glitch to happen just before the study was used to justify a mask mandate.”

Other Twitter users also questioned the CDC flip-flop:

This is the “science” used by the federal government to justify the return of masks.

Americans who got the shot thinking it would help bring about the end of the pandemic have now essentially been told — based on undeniably flawed data — that their decision was for nothing.

The powers that be are actively fueling the “vaccine hesitancy” they constantly complain about. Why would people on the fence about the vaccine choose to get it if the CDC can cite a questionable study from India and tell them that it doesn’t actually work?

We didn’t need these internet sleuths to tell us that the CDC has by now been completely politicized and is no longer a credible source of information.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Conversation