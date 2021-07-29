The decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend masks for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 was seemingly made using a single study from India, which did not include data from vaccines approved for use in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration.

The establishment media gleefully reported this week that the CDC had reversed course and advised vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in areas with high COVID-19 transmission rates.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky had previously stood by the vaccine as an effective and safe tool to stop the spread of the virus.

But just days ago, it emerged that vaccinated people infected with the so-called delta variant can pass it to others, CNN reported. Walensky told reporters on Tuesday that the amount of the delta variant found in vaccinated people was “pretty similar to the amount of virus in unvaccinated people.”

Suddenly, vaccines have been rendered useless by the scary-sounding delta variant.

Of course the media fearmongers weren’t going to look at the new recommendation with a critical eye. They’re trying to keep this thing going as long as possible on behalf of the Democratic elite.

But Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas actually bothered to look at the data the CDC used to justify its decision. What he uncovered is jarring.

“Here’s the truth America: The ‘game changer’ data the CDC used for the mask mandate is from a single study from India,” the lawmaker tweeted. “Remember what I said about public health officials losing our trust? It gets worse.”

The study that influenced this decision? It followed healthcare workers who were vaccinated with a vaccine NOT EVEN APPROVED IN THE U.S. That’s right. So they’re not even using a comparable case study that can be applied to vaccinated Americans. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) July 28, 2021

“The study that influenced this decision? It followed healthcare workers who were vaccinated with a vaccine NOT EVEN APPROVED IN THE U.S.,” Crenshaw added. “That’s right. So they’re not even using a comparable case study that can be applied to vaccinated Americans.”

Crenshaw went on to note that the study was initially rejected in peer review before suddenly and inexplicably being accepted.

“And just before the new decision was made, the study’s status was mysteriously changed – it no longer listed the study as ‘rejected after peer review.’ The site said it was a ‘glitch.’ Pretty convenient glitch to happen just before the study was used to justify a mask mandate.”

And here is the real kicker: the Administration has NO EVIDENCE proving vaccinated people transmit the virus. Zero. None. They even admit it! Read their pathetic justification: pic.twitter.com/JzxeaN6EWn — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) July 28, 2021

Other Twitter users also questioned the CDC flip-flop:

I’m finding the data to justify the CDC’s new masking recommendations to be questionable, unless I have lost the plot and someone has some information I’m missing. Citation 96 does not claim what the CDC claims it does: https://t.co/MwzqRxTRkU pic.twitter.com/JIAzPmsEo5 — Omar Alessa (@TherealOmarKA) July 29, 2021

The excerpt from above is citation 96 on here. The guidance then goes on to cite unpublished data and ongoing experiments. Hoping the CDC makes the pending data public very soon, using real-world experiments and US approved vaccines instead of a model. pic.twitter.com/9nt9nJSx6a — Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) July 28, 2021

UPDATE: I took the time to read the India study. It’s based on 100 (??) healthcare workers in India using a vaccine not approved in the U.S. EVEN WORSE, the study doesn’t even say what they claimed. It compares viral loads between variants, not against unvaccinated. pic.twitter.com/zOTW9M4wi2 — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 28, 2021

This is the “science” used by the federal government to justify the return of masks.

Americans who got the shot thinking it would help bring about the end of the pandemic have now essentially been told — based on undeniably flawed data — that their decision was for nothing.

The powers that be are actively fueling the “vaccine hesitancy” they constantly complain about. Why would people on the fence about the vaccine choose to get it if the CDC can cite a questionable study from India and tell them that it doesn’t actually work?

We didn’t need these internet sleuths to tell us that the CDC has by now been completely politicized and is no longer a credible source of information.

