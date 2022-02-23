Share
Commentary

CDC Secretly Lowers Key Childhood Development Milestone Amid COVID Mask Insanity

 By Michael Austin  February 23, 2022 at 9:29am
Share

Thanks to lockdowns, masking and other over-the-top COVID precautions, children are suffering.

Multiple reports from speech therapists and other childcare providers over the past few months have indicated that — as schools continue to force children to wear masks, as per a CDC recommendation — speech delays in children are becoming more and more common.

Rather than correct this mistake, the CDC has opted to lower the acceptable speech standards for children.

The agency didn’t announce this decision though. It simply “quietly” changed the standard, leading many to believe the agency had done so to avoid scrutiny.

After all, by recommending economics lockdowns and masking for children — it’s the CDC’s fault that this is even a problem in the first place.

Trending:
Biden's Press Conference a Total Disaster, Completely Blows Up in His Face - World Sees How Weak He Is

Previously, the “milestone” for speech development was changed from children knowing 50 words at 24 months to 50 words at 30 months, the Post Millenial reported.

Are we destroying the next generation's development with COVID restrictions?

The changes were made to “make it easier on parents,” according to WALB-TV.

Why not just remove all standards then? It would sure be a lot easier on parents if their children were never expected to learn anything.

Of course, child education shouldn’t be about making things “easy” for parents, teachers or soulless public health bureaucrats.

It’s about the children. That’s it.

And through the pandemic, leftists and bureaucrats have chosen to leave children behind.

In November of 2021, an interview WPBF conducted with a speech therapist went viral for revealing one awful truth — government-enforced pandemic restrictions were stunting children’s verbal development.

Related:
CDC Urges Caution as Woman Starts Showing Mysterious Symptoms Following Attack by Lab Monkey

The therapist, Jaclyn Theek — the clinic director and speech-language pathologist at the Speech and Learning Institute in North Palm Beech — told WPBF that, during the pandemic, the prevalence of speech delays in children have increased dramatically.

“We’ve seen a 364% patient increase in patient referrals of babies and toddlers from pediatricians and parents,” Theek said.

According to Theek, babies start learning how to speak by reading lips at as young as 8-months-old. When those lips are constantly being covered up by masks, that development can be seriously stunted.

“There’s no research out there yet saying that this could be causing speech and language delays. But, most definitely, I’m sure it’s a factor,” Theek said. “It’s very important that kids do see your face to learn, so they’re watching your mouth.”

Many of the cases Theek is seeing “look like autism,” a neurodevelopmental disorder marked by deficits in communication and social skills, as well as interfering repetitive behavior.

“It definitely makes a difference when the world you are growing up in, you can’t interact with people and their face. That’s super important to babies,” parent Briana Gay said.

When we stunt the development of American children, we are setting them up to have fewer opportunities later down the line.

We’re destroying their futures.

All to protect a disease that poses virtually no threat to kids whatsoever.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




CDC Secretly Lowers Key Childhood Development Milestone Amid COVID Mask Insanity
Miss Alabama, Conservative Commentator Zoe Bethel, Died After Accidental Fall from Third-Floor Window
Jen Psaki Reveals Fascinating Details About Secret Letter Trump Left for Biden in White House
Austin: Washington, Jefferson Were Actually Anti-Slavery Heroes - Don't Let the Left Smear Their Names
Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Murder Political Candidate: 2 Days Later, 'Mostly Peaceful' BLM Bailed Him Out
See more...

Conversation