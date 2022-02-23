Thanks to lockdowns, masking and other over-the-top COVID precautions, children are suffering.

Multiple reports from speech therapists and other childcare providers over the past few months have indicated that — as schools continue to force children to wear masks, as per a CDC recommendation — speech delays in children are becoming more and more common.

Rather than correct this mistake, the CDC has opted to lower the acceptable speech standards for children.

The agency didn’t announce this decision though. It simply “quietly” changed the standard, leading many to believe the agency had done so to avoid scrutiny.

After all, by recommending economics lockdowns and masking for children — it’s the CDC’s fault that this is even a problem in the first place.

The CDC just quietly lowered the standards for speech in early childhood development. Now children should know ~50 words at 30mo rather than 24mo. Instead of highlighting the harmful effects 😷s & lockdowns have had on children, the CDC just lowered the bar for milestones. pic.twitter.com/11QraOgFbJ — BowTiedRanger (@BowTiedRanger) February 18, 2022

Previously, the “milestone” for speech development was changed from children knowing 50 words at 24 months to 50 words at 30 months, the Post Millenial reported.

The changes were made to “make it easier on parents,” according to WALB-TV.

Why not just remove all standards then? It would sure be a lot easier on parents if their children were never expected to learn anything.

Of course, child education shouldn’t be about making things “easy” for parents, teachers or soulless public health bureaucrats.

It’s about the children. That’s it.

And through the pandemic, leftists and bureaucrats have chosen to leave children behind.

In November of 2021, an interview WPBF conducted with a speech therapist went viral for revealing one awful truth — government-enforced pandemic restrictions were stunting children’s verbal development.

A speech therapist says her clinic has seen a “364% increase in patient referrals of babies and toddlers” “For some kids, they can workaround the mask and still learn to speak perfectly fine, but for others, it can cause speech delays” pic.twitter.com/3YsWJIEpDU — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 26, 2022

The therapist, Jaclyn Theek — the clinic director and speech-language pathologist at the Speech and Learning Institute in North Palm Beech — told WPBF that, during the pandemic, the prevalence of speech delays in children have increased dramatically.

“We’ve seen a 364% patient increase in patient referrals of babies and toddlers from pediatricians and parents,” Theek said.

According to Theek, babies start learning how to speak by reading lips at as young as 8-months-old. When those lips are constantly being covered up by masks, that development can be seriously stunted.

“There’s no research out there yet saying that this could be causing speech and language delays. But, most definitely, I’m sure it’s a factor,” Theek said. “It’s very important that kids do see your face to learn, so they’re watching your mouth.”

Many of the cases Theek is seeing “look like autism,” a neurodevelopmental disorder marked by deficits in communication and social skills, as well as interfering repetitive behavior.

“It definitely makes a difference when the world you are growing up in, you can’t interact with people and their face. That’s super important to babies,” parent Briana Gay said.

When we stunt the development of American children, we are setting them up to have fewer opportunities later down the line.

We’re destroying their futures.

All to protect a disease that poses virtually no threat to kids whatsoever.

