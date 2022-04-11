Share
Protestors hold signs on the steps of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in front of the Florida State Capitol to protest Gov. Ron DeSantis' Parental Rights in Education bill and advocate for LGBTQ+ students. However, a recent CDC study has determined that high school students who identify as LGBTQ+ are afflicted with higher depression rates. (Wilfredo Lee / AP)

CDC Study Reveals LGBT High Schoolers Afflicted with High Depression Rates

 By Richard Moorhead  April 11, 2022 at 4:41pm
A new study authorized by the Centers for Disease Control revealed that American students face the blight of a mental health epidemic, with those identifying as LGBT subject to dramatically worse mental health outcomes than their peers.

According to the study, 75.7% of youth who identify as “gay, lesbian or bisexual” reported feeling “persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness” in the survey, a much larger percentage than that of any other demographic group in the study.

The survey also indicated that 63.8% of students who identified the same way reported feeling “poor mental health during the pandemic,” and 46.8% reported that they’d “seriously considered attempting suicide.”

American students broadly suffer from poor mental health, with 37.1% reporting as such during the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey, released at the start of April, surveyed 7,705 American high school students in the first six months of 2021.

A graphic created by The Atlantic revealed the poor mental health state of American youth, with those identifying as LGBT the worst off.

A trend towards open indoctrination of children has alarmed American parents, with teachers speaking publicly about their plans to introduce pro-LGBT content and gender ideology into their classrooms.

Is it time to end gender ideology instruction in public schools?

A world defined by social media also plays a significant role in poor mental outcomes in children. Restrictive coronavirus policies prevented youth from developing real social connections to their peers during the pandemic.

A socially distanced upbringing has prevented American students from experiencing their childhood, instead ferried to alternative forms of socialization on the internet.

The troubling mental state of America’s youth has led to additional scrutiny on public schools.

Elite liberals have assailed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing legislation barring the teaching of woke, sexual ideology in classrooms.

The White House and Hollywood celebrities have waged a relentless attack on the Parental Rights in Education Bill.

And yet, polling indicates that a majority of Democrat voters support the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” Florida law.

The law doesn’t prevent sexual education in public schools.

Instead, it merely bans instruction on sexuality to students under the fourth grade, ensuring ideologue teachers can’t indoctrinate the most impressionable children.

The CDC’s study reveals that parents are justified to question and scrutinize what many call the indoctrination of America’s children.

Richard Moorhead
