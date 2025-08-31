CDC Warns of Disease Outbreak in 5 Nations as China Revives COVID-Era Control Measures

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday warned about a mosquito-borne disease outbreak in Guangdong Province, China, and four other nations.

Most Chinese cases of the chikungunya virus have been reported in the city of Foshan, according to the CDC travel notice published Tuesday.

The disease is spread through mosquito bites, and symptoms usually begin three to seven days after exposure.

Those infected can most commonly expect fever, joint pain, headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, and/or rashes.

Traveling to some destinations may put you at a higher risk for mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya, malaria, and yellow fever.

The virus is rarely deadly, and the CDC’s travel notice was only a Level 2 warning: Practice Enhanced Precautions. Level 4 is the most severe warning, recommending the avoidance of all travel.

If traveling to China, the CDC recommended wearing insect repellent and long-sleeved shirts and pants.

It also recommended staying in air-conditioned buildings and places with screens, windows, and doors.

There’s no specific treatment for the virus, according to the CDC.

In a travel notice published Friday, the CDC warned about other chikungunya outbreaks in Kenya, Madagascar, Somalia, and Sri Lanka.

But the precaution level remained at Level 2.

Still, earlier this month China revived some of its Covid-era restrictions in the Guandong Province.

The Chinese governement was, once again, recording the identities of people buying common medicines, and reinstating mass testing, according to Bloomberg on Aug. 5.

It also required citizens’ travel history reports, and mandated community-level disinfection measures.

But on Tuesday, Foshan officials ended the Level III emergency response to the outbreak, according to China Daily.

Officials said the city would shift its strategy from emergency response to routine management.

“The disease transmission chain has been effectively interrupted, as breeding grounds for mosquitoes have been eliminated, leading to a significant reduction in mosquito density in most affected villages and communities,” said Han Ke, the party chief of the health bureau of Foshan.

