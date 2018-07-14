CDC Warns ‘Do Not Eat This Cereal’ After At Least 30 Are Hospitalized

Honey Smacks cereal has been smacked down by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Thursday, the CDC officially linked the popular Kellogg’s cereal to a major salmonella outbreak and issued a recall.

“Do not eat this cereal,” the CDC tweeted, adding that more than 100 salmonella infections in 33 states are linked to the cereal.

The CDC added that more than 30 people have been hospitalized due to the outbreak.

OUTBREAK Update: 100 Salmonella infections in 33 states linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. Do not eat this cereal. https://t.co/G5WyEiWp5A pic.twitter.com/Fa8EF3izUu — CDC (@CDCgov) July 12, 2018

In June, Kellogg’s voluntarily recalled the cereal after the first salmonella cases were reported. The CDC issued an expanded warning Thursday after 27 new cases were reported since the June recall.

In a separate warning, the CDC said that no one should eat the cereal.

“Do not eat recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal in any size packaging,” the CDC’s advisory said.

“Check your home for the recalled cereal and throw it away, or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Even if some of the cereal was eaten and no one got sick, throw the rest of it away or return it for a refund,” it warned.

The CDC also warned consumers who might store cereal in plastic containers to thoroughly clean any container in which Honey Smacks might have been stored.

The outbreak is being investigated by the Food and Drug Administration, which on Thursday issued a notice warning retailers against selling Honey Smacks despite the recall.

#FDA recently discovered that Kellogg’s Honey Smacks are still being sold to consumers. ALL Honey Smacks cereal was recalled in June. BE ON NOTICE. Retailers CANNOT LEGALLY SELL this product to consumers. https://t.co/D85iPrsYfX pic.twitter.com/d4Cem8OIlx — Scott Gottlieb, M.D. (@SGottliebFDA) July 12, 2018

“The FDA has become aware that recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal are still being offered for sale,” the agency said in a statement, according to CNN. “All Honey Smacks cereal was recalled in June 2018. Retailers cannot legally offer the cereal for sale and consumers should not purchase Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal.”

The FDA said retailers selling the cereal in violation of the recall should be reported to the FDA. It released a list of phone numbers for consumers who spot a retailer defying the recall.

The FDA also warned that even though the recall only covered some lots of the cereal, consumers should be safe and throw away any Honey Smacks cereal they might have on hand.

Investigators found traces of the strain of salmonella affecting consumers at a plant that was under contract with Kellogg’s to make the cereal, the FDA said. In addition to the 33 states where the cereal has resulted in sickness, the FDA said that Honey Smacks were sold overseas in more than a dozen countries.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Although most sufferers will not need medical treatment, sever cases can require hospitalization. Children, the elderly and individuals with wakened immune systems are the most likely to suffer severe infections, the FDA said.

