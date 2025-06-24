Ceasefire Deteriorates Overnight, Both Sides Allege

There was more truculence in the air than a truce as Israel and Iran indulged in mutual accusations of breaking a ceasefire announced Monday by President Donald Trump.

Trump posted on Truth Social Monday evening that a ceasefire would begin at midnight.

According to the Times of Israel, Israeli officials alleged Iran sent two ballistic missiles at Israel after the ceasefire began.

“Iran broke the ceasefire, and it will pay,” an Israeli official was quoted as saying.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would “respond forcefully” to the violation of the truce.

“I have instructed the IDF, in coordination with the Prime Minister, to respond forcefully to the violation of the ceasefire by Iran through intense strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran,” Defense Minister Israel Katz posted on X, according to a translation of his post.

“The Iranian regime has severely violated the ceasefire declared by the President of the United States and launched missiles toward Israel, and in accordance with the government’s policy as determined – we will respond forcefully to any violation.”

Iran denied it did anything wrong.

“The news that Iran fired missiles at the occupied territories after imposing a ceasefire on the Zionist regime is denied,” Iran’s ISNA news agency posted on Telegram, according to CNN.

CNN also reported that at least four people were killed in an Iranian missile barrage targeting Beer Sheva. CNN said the attack came just before Trump’s announcement.

“There was extensive destruction and damage to residential buildings as a result of a direct and fatal hit,” said Eliya Yitzhak Tobol, head of the Beer Sheva branch of the emergency responder organization, United Hatzalah.

Iran alleged that Israel conducted three waves of attacks after the ceasefire took hold, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal report quoted an Iranian official as saying the attacks took place at about 9 a.m. local time.

The official said Iran would respond to Israeli violations of the ceasefire.

Iran was proclaiming that it won the war with Israel, as noted by The New York Times.

“Defeat of the Zionist enemy,” Iran’s state TV network said in an on-air chyron.

Iran’s leaders said it was “imposing a ceasefire” on Israel.

