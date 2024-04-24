Kim Kardashian has reportedly grown tired of her ongoing conflict with Taylor Swift, particularly with Swift’s latest release of the song “thanK you aIMee.”

“She’s over it and thinks Taylor should move on,” a source told People of Kardashian’s response to Swift’s latest track, which many believe is about her.

The source also said Kardashians “doesn’t get why [Swift] keeps harping on it. It’s been literally years.”

The song, “thanK you aIMee” is known for its pointed lyrics and selective capitalization, hinting at Kardashian.

The letters K, I and M are capitalized in the the title, spelling out KIM.

It has sparked speculation that the lyrics address their long-standing feud, particularly since one stanza of the lyrics read, “All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’ / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F*** you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’/ But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”

In fact, Swift’s release has had an unexpected impact on Kardashian, resulting in a decline of 100,000 Instagram followers since Swift’s album “The Tortured Poets Department” debuted on Friday.

Despite appearing on Jimmy Kimmel’s show on Monday night, Kardashian did not address the song, nor did Kimmel bring it up, as noted by Us Magazine.

The feud between Swift and Kardashian initially flared up in 2016, following a controversial lyric by Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West.

The rivalry was sparked because of West’s song “Famous.”

West rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b**** famous.”

Despite West’s claims of Swift’s approval, Swift denied being aware of that specific line, which referred to her in a derogatory manner.

In a 2016 statement from a spokesperson at the time, Swift reportedly said she was “never made aware of the actual lyric.”

Kardashian reportedly defended her then-husband on an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” during which she referenced the phone call in which the alleged approval took place.

“She totally approved that,” Kardashian said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn’t. I swear, my husband gets so much s*** for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved.”

Following this, Swift’s PR team released a comment to GQ where she said she has nothing against Kardashian.

“Taylor does not hold anything against Kim Kardashian as she recognizes the pressure Kim must be under and that she is only repeating what she has been told by Kanye West.” She added, “Taylor cannot understand why Kanye West, and now Kim Kardashian, will not just leave her alone.”

However, it seems Swift has not gotten over the incident and still holds a grudge against Kardashian, based on the lyrics from her latest song.

In 2019, Kardashian reportedly expressed that she believed they had all moved past the feud, a sentiment not echoed by Swift in later statements, People reported.

In fact, Swift shared with Elle magazine the personal toll it took on her, proposing an apology from her bullies and indicating that the experience helped her find strength in her resilience.

And in her recent reflection for TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year profile, Swift described the deep psychological impact of the incident, explaining her year of subsequent withdrawal from public life and trust issues that ensued as a result of it.

On April 19, Swift conveyed on Instagram that the period captured in “The Tortured Poets Department” marks a closed chapter in her life.

Swift emphasized healing and moving forward from past traumas through her music.

