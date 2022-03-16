Celebrated BLM-Style Activist Caught Up in the Worst Fraud Accusation We've Seen Yet

Monica Cannon-Grant, Boston’s leading race-baiting “social justice” activist, is facing federal fraud charges after being indicted for defrauding donors out of millions.

Cannon-Grant and her husband Clark Grant were indicted on March 15 and hit with 18 counts of using donations to her nonprofit activist organization Violence in Boston to fund her lavish lifestyle, the Boston Globe reported.

Prosecutors say that instead of using the donations to aid “victims” of discrimination, Cannon-Grant used the money for high-end hotel reservations, travel expenses, lavish meals at expensive restaurants, food deliveries, nail salon services and other personal expenses, all while hiding the expenditures from her organization’s staffers, auditors and bookkeepers.

Cannon-Grant and her husband are even accused of taking $100,000 in unemployment benefits they were not entitled to collect.

The two were charged with two counts each of wire fraud conspiracy, one count of conspiracy, 13 counts of wire fraud, and one count of making false statements on mortgage filings, Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said in its announcement.

“The indictment alleges that the defendants conspired to use VIB as a vehicle to solicit and receive charitable contributions from institutional and individual donors that they then used for a wide range of personal expenses and to enrich themselves,” the announcement added.

The 38-page indictment identified the fraudulent spending as occurring between 2017 and 2020.

In one instance, the indictment charges that Cannon-Grant took $10,400 from a department store chain, telling them it was going to be used to feed needy children. Instead, after passing the money through various outlets, she used the cash to pay back rent for her apartment.

If convicted, the pair could face up to 20 years or more each in prison.

Until the indictment, Cannon-Grant was the toast of the left-wing intelligentsia in Boston. She was so beloved that plaudits were constantly strewn at her feet. And Boston columnist Howie Carr has some questions.

In his recent column, Carr asked if some of Boston’s most prominent left-wingers still support Cannon-Grant.

“Does Boston Magazine still think she’s ‘the best social justice advocate in Boston?'” Carr wondered.

He then asked, “Do the Boston Celtics still consider her ‘a hero among us?'” And “Does the Boston City Council still offer her ‘congratulations’ after her 18-count indictment?” And also, “Does the Roxbury Unity Community still consider her a ‘Leader of Tomorrow?'”

Cannon-Grant is far from the only “social justice” activist making bank by sowing racial division and whose fraudulent spending has come to light.

The national leadership of Black Lives Matter came under a cloud late last year for the millions of dollars in donations that mysteriously vanished with no accounting of where it all went.

The fraud was so massive, even the left-wing California Department of Justice cut the group off from the millions in state funding it had been receiving.

The funding cut came after Black Lives Matter failed for the second year in a row to hand in its annual financial reports to the state agency.

California’s action came after BLM co-founder– and self-professed socialist — Patrisse Cullors was forced to resign from her position on the board in May of 2021.

Cullors’ resignation came as media reports divulged that she had been spending millions to buy up real estate, including homes in California and Georgia — the latter of which has its own airplane hanger!

BLM has come under such disrepute that even Amazon removed the group from its approved list of charities due to the lack of transparency in its finances.

The national leadership are not the only BLM officials becoming the focus of investigations. BLM Memphis head Pamela Moses was recently convicted of vote fraud charges in Tennessee. And in 2020, police in Milwaukee arrested local BLM leader Frank Sensabarugh on sex assault charges.

This sort of fraud in the “social justice” sector is nothing new, though.

Longtime race-baiter Al Sharpton has repeatedly been accused of benefiting greatly from his “charity” work. Just a few years ago, for instance, it was learned that Sharpton is paid more than $1 million per year in benefits by his “charity” group, National Action Network.

Sharpton also owes federal back taxes that he has not paid. According to USA Today, Sharpton is in arrears to the taxman to the tune of $4.5 million.

